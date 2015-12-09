The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Wednesday morning.

Don’t fake the funk on a nasty dunk. Thomas Robinson of the Brooklyn Nets had his dunk attempt blocked, and he still had enough power to slam it home. As the announcers said, “that’s a man’s jam!” The Nets went on to beat the Rockets 110-105.

That’s nifty! The New York Islanders beat the Philadelphia Flyers in a shootout thanks in large part to this nifty move by Kyle Okposo. Scoring a goal in hockey is hard, even when it is 1-on-1. It is a little easier when the goalie is lying down on the ice.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to tear up the Champions League. It has been a rough couple of weeks for Real Madrid, losing 4-0 to Barcelona in El Clásico and getting kicked out of the Copa del Rey for using an ineligible player. But things went a little better in their group-stage match against Swedish club Malmo. Real Madrid won 8-0, tying the Champions League record for margin of victory. They were led by Ronaldo, who scored four goals, giving him 11 in the six CL matches this year. The first was a pretty free kick. But the prettiest was his final score, which was started by a nifty back-heel pass in traffic by Karim Benzema.

