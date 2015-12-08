The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Tuesday morning.

An ugly game with an even uglier ending. In a game that featured no touchdowns in the first 58.5 minutes and plenty of sloppy play, the Washington Redskins saved the ugliest play for the end. With the score tied 9-9 with less than two minutes to go, DeSean Jackson grabbed a punt, ran up to the 24-yard line, turned around, ran all the back to his own 2-yard line, before trying to run back upfield. He then fumbled the ball, giving the Cowboys good field position that they converted for a touchdown and the 16-9 lead. Jackson did redeem himself with a game-tying touchdown catch a minute later. But that left too much time on the clock as the Cowboys kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired and won 19-16.

Kevin Garnett dunked on Blake Griffin real hard. Garnett, yes 39-year-old Kevin Garnett, turned back the clock for a moment when he received a nice bounce pass on a fast break and dunked on Griffin without mercy. It was Garnett’s first dunk since returning to the T’Wolves in February. Garnett did receive a technical foul for his trouble as he was caught taunting Griffin after the play.

The 76ers got destroyed by the Spurs. The San Antonio Spurs, playing without Tim Duncan, Kawhi Leonard, and Manu Ginobili, beat the 76ers by 51 in Philadelphia. If one play summed up the beating it was the 7-foot-3 rookie Boban Marjanovic, who was not even active in the three of the previous four games, absolutely schooling 76ers star rookie Jahlil Okafor, who was playing in his first game since a 2-game suspension (via Fox Sports).

[BONUS] Kristaps Porzingis meets one of his idols. When Prozingis was younger, he used to watch tapes of Dirk Nowitzki that his brother made for him. On Monday, Porzingis met for the first time the player he is most often compared. While Zinger showed his typical composure-beyond-his-years during the encounter, there was a brief moment after they shook hands that Porzingis looked downright smitten. The Knicks rookie went on to score 28 points in the Knicks 104-97 loss.

