The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Monday morning.

Antonio Brown had one of the great penalties in NFL history. It is not everyday that you see an NFL player being flagged for “using the goal post as a prop,” but that is exactly what happened to Brown after he returned a punt for a touchdown against the Colts towards the end of a blowout win on Sunday night. Even the ref looks like he is trying not to laugh as he announces the penalty. The Steelers would go on to win 45-10 with Brown scoring three touchdowns.

Rajon Rondo is back! It was just last season that Rondo looked like a lost soul on the court and that we may never see one of the great all-around point guards ever again. Just eight months after being sent home from the playoffs by the Mavericks, Rondo is on pace to have one of his best seasons with the Sacramento Kings, and he is reminding everybody why he can be a triple-double machine. In fact, we saw two-thirds of the machine on display Sunday night. Late in a 98-95 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Rondo swooped in, grabbed an offensive rebound, and then delivered a perfect behind-the-back bounce-pass to Marco Belinelli for the three-pointer. Keep in mind that Rondo was at the top of the key when the initial shot was taken. Gorgeous.

Odell Beckham Jr. did it again. Yes, the gloves help, but nobody esle is making these one-handed catches as often or as spectacularly as Beckham. The latest was on a pass that missed its target by 3-4 feet and Beckham still managed to just stick his hand out and snag it out of mid air. The Giants would lose to the Jets, 23-20 in overtime.

