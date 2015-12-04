The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Friday morning.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are back! After struggling in recent weeks and trailing 17-0 at the half, things looked terrible for the Packers. But they clawed back, caught a few breaks, and then got a borderline facemask call on what looked like the final play of the game. That call gave the Packers one last chance, but Rodgers would need to chuck the ball 70 yards to reach the end zone. He did. Richard Rodgers caught it, and the Packers won 27-23 on this Hail Mary.

Megatron is back doing Megatron things. Before the Packers staged their comeback, Calvin Johnson showed that he is going to be a popular red zone target in the new Lions offence. Johnson had 3 catches for 44 yards and a touchdown, his fourth touchdown in two games, and boy was it a beauty.

Jordan Spieth is already proving that last season was no fluke. So far, Spieth is following up his incredible 2014-15 season with a 7th-place finish at the World Golf Championships in Shanghai, a 2nd-place finish at the Australian Open, and now a hole-in-one on just the second hole of Tiger Woods’ ultra-exclusive Hero World Challenge, an event Spieth won last year. After the first round, he is just one stroke off the lead.

Jordan Spieth has aced half the holes he’s played today. #QuickHits https://t.co/0khB0LugGV

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 3, 2015

BONUS: Craig Sager was back on the sideline interviewing Gregg Popovich and it was awesome. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is notorious for hating the 2-question, in-game interviews that the networks require. He is typically very salty towards the reporter, no matter what they ask. Well, with Craig Sager back working games for TNT after a bout with leukemia, Popovich found his soft side and welcomed Sager back. For once, Coach Pop acted like he enjoyed doing his interview. A great moment.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.