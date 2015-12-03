The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Wednesday morning.

Grayson Allen proves that scorers just know how to score. Allen entered the night averaging 24.5 point per game but only had 8 points in the first half against Indiana. But it was the final two points of the half that had Dick Vitale unleashing a “are you serious!” With the clock winding down in the half, Allen split two defenders, lost his balance, and still managed to somehow chuck up a shot, off the backboard, and in. Duke went on to win 94-74.

Stephen Curry went 20 and 40 again. On the night that the Charlotte Hornets honored Dell Curry, the organisation’s all-time leader in all-time leader in points and games played, it was his son, Stephen Curry, who stole the show. Curry dropped 40 points on the Hornets, his sixth time reaching the 40-point mark this season (he did it 3 times last season) and he didn’t even play in the fourth quarter. He also scored 28 points in the third quarter, his fifth time eclipsing 20 points in a quarter this season (nobody had more than four last season). He scored the final 24 points in the quarter, and the Warriors won 116-99. Here are the final three in the amazing third quarter. The distance and the confidence of this shot is just ridiculous.

Kobe is back! OK, maybe Kobe is not back, but he he did find the Fountain of Youth for one night, taking over the game in the final 60 seconds and delivering a win. The first shot came with the Lakers down one, Kobe took the ball one-on-one and drained a jump shot. Then, after the Wizards had tied the game, Kobe delivered again, giving the Lakers a 103-101 lead they would never surrender. It was vintage Kobe and the Lakers would go on to win 108-104.

