The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Wednesday morning.

Kerwin Roach’s jumping ability is as good as advertised. Roach is a freshman for the Texas Longhorns and despite being just 6-foot-4, he can reportedly touch the top of the backboard. If that seems like an exaggeration, just watch this dunk against UT-Arlington. Oh my. Super Hops! Texas would go on to win 80-73 in overtime.

Philadelphia loves Kobe Bryant. Kobe played his final game in his hometown of Philadelphia and the introduction from the 76ers was one usually reserved for a star player playing at home. Bryant then came out firing, nailing a 3-pointer to start the game. Unfortunately for Kobe, the Lakers went on to become the first team to lose to the 76ers this season, 103-91. Here is the intro and the shot.

Cheick Diallo’s debut was a memorable one. The fourth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks blew out Loyola in the second half in a game that will be better remembered for the debut of Diallo, a freshman from Mali who was battling eligibility issues. Diallo didn’t score until the second half, but when the 6-foot-9 Diallo got going, it was impressive. His best moment was a coast-to-coast jam that began with him blocking a shot and ended with him doing Karl Malone’s signature dunk. Kansas won 94-61.

