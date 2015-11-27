The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays that everybody will be talking about Friday morning.

Tony Romo reinjured his shoulder and is out for the season. It had already been a long season for the Dallas Cowboys and a long Thanksgiving day afternoon against the Carolina Panthers when both got even longer late in the third quarter. In just his second game back after missing eight weeks with a broken collarbone, Romo reinjured the same shoulder on a sack. According to ESPN, x-rays after the game were inconclusive but a source did tell them that Romo will not play again this season. The Cowboys lost 33-14.

Texas Tech pulled off a fun trick play to help beat Texas. In a wild one between in-state rivals Texas and Texas Tech, the Red Raiders were holding on to a 3-point lead late in the game when they dug deep into their bag of tricks. In a play reminiscent of the old fumblerooski, Tech bunched their formation, snapped the ball, and sneakily handed the ball to Jakeen Grant, who at 5-foot-7, was able to hide behind the line. Texas never saw him get the ball and by the time they figured it out, he was off to the races. Tech went on to win 48-45.

Matthew Stafford threw one of the prettiest passes you will see this week. With their Thanksgiving day game still in doubt late in the first half, Calvin Johnson ran a great route and made a good catch on a 3rd-and-15 play, giving the Detroit Lions an insurmountable 24-7 lead just before halftime. But because it was Megatron, the throw by Matthew Stafford gets overshadowed somewhat and what a beauty it was. On a play where it looked like the Lions would be careful and settle for a field goal, Stafford looked to the right just long enough to freeze the safety and then turned back to his left and threw a laser, just over the cornerback and just before the safety got there. He landed the ball in the one spot where only Johnson could catch it. Perfect. The Lions went on to win 45-14.

