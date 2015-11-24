The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays that everybody will be talking about this morning.

Just throw Sammy the darn ball! Buffalo Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins has had a rough season. He went on a rant against fans that questioned his injuries and before that he went on another rant about wanting the ball thrown to him more. Well, late in the fourth quarter, with the Bills down 20-10 to the New England Patriots and desperately needing a score, they threw the ball to Watkins and he made an incredible one-handed catch. The Bills would go on to kick a field goal and cut the lead to seven. But that would be it as the Patriots won 20-13.

The best player in college basketball had his first signature play. Ben Simmons is a freshman at LSU. He is from Australia. He is also arguably college basketball’s first true star since Anthony Davis. In just his fourth game, Simmons, the presumed first pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, had his first signature moment when he grabbed a missed free throw and went coast-to-coast for the dunk. Oh by the way, he is 6-foot-10 and just 19 years old. Unfortunately for LSU, they lost their first game of the year, 81-80 to Marquette.

Brad Marchand scored a goal that has to be seen. With the Maple Leafs on a power play early in the game, the Bruins stole the puck. A deflected shot popped up into the air and Marchand did his best Tony Gwynn impression, swatting a single past the defender for a short-handed goal. The Bruins went on to win 4-3.

