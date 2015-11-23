The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the top plays from Sunday that everybody will be talking about today.

Rams quarterback left in game despite suffering a concussion. On a key drive late in the game against the Ravens, Rams quarterback Case Keenum was thrown to the ground and had his head hit the turf hard. Despite immediately grabbing his head and having difficulty standing, Keenum stayed in the game. Two plays later, he held on to the ball a little too long, was hit from behind, and fumbled the ball. That led to the Ravens’ game-winning field goal. It was later reported that Keenum was indeed diagnosed with a concussion. Not a good look for the NFL in the battle against head injuries.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors are now 15-0. Most shooters need help to get open. Not Stephen Curry, who is the best at creating his own space. The Warriors improved to 15-0 and when the game was still in doubt, Curry created just enough room to make this shot over the 6-foot-10 Danilo Gallinari.

Arizona Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Bengals thanks to a penalty you never hear called. With less than 10 seconds remaining in a tie game, the Cardinals were just going to spike the ball and then attempt a 45-yard field goal when it appeared the Cardinals committed a false start. If so, a 10-second run-off would have been applied and the game would have gone to overtime. Instead, the umpire said the Bengals were barking out fake signals trying to get the Cards to jump. That’s a rare call, but it is also a no-no. It moved the ball half-the-distance to the goal and created an even easier field goal which the Cards made.

