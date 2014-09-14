Here Are The Top Places You Need To Visit In The US

ShutterstockGet ready for a road trip…
Pinterest launched Place Pins almost a year ago to help users discover new places and track their travels.
Since then, users have created 4 million Place Boards and uploaded over 1 billion Place pins into the system.
Thanks to that data, Pinterest was able to put together a list of the top 20 most popular places in the US that everyone should try to visit.
15. Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming -- with its geysers, rivers, and wildlife -- is a must-visit.
11. Disneyland Park was opened in 1955 and is the only theme park that was both designed and built under the direct supervision of Walt Disney. It's the 'happiest place on earth!'
10. The Grand Canyon receives nearly 5 million visitors each year. With the stunning views you can enjoy from each rim, it's clear why it's so popular.
9. The huge concentration of hotels and casinos on the Las Vegas Strip makes it a top destination for fun.
7. Located in the heart of New Orleans' French Quarter, Bourbon Street is popular among late-night partiers.
6. California's Yosemite National Park is 1,200 square miles of valleys, waterfalls, and dramatic mountain views.
5. The Brooklyn Bridge is one of the oldest suspension bridges in the United States, in addition to being an awesome place to check out views of New York City.
4. Ennis, Texas, is home to an annual festival showcasing more than 40 miles of trails along fields of gorgeous bluebonnets.
2. New York City's Central Park is a popular destination throughout the year, receiving around 40 million visitors annually.
1. The most-pinned place in the country? New York City! NYC's skyline is one of the most recognisable in the world.
