Here Are The Top Places You Need To Visit In The US

Shutterstock Get ready for a road trip…

Pinterest launched Place Pins almost a year ago to help users discover new places and track their travels.

Since then, users have created 4 million Place Boards and uploaded over 1 billion Place pins into the system.

Thanks to that data, Pinterest was able to put together a list of the top 20 most popular places in the US that everyone should try to visit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.