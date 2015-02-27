The top 10 Pinterest accounts you need to follow right now

Ordinary TravellerChrissy and Scott run a popular travel account
With reports that Pinterest is raising a $US500 million funding round at an astounding $US11 billion valuation, the visual social network is hotter than ever.
A lot of people still think it’s just for cupcakes and wedding photos though.
Not true.
Pinterest helped us put together a list of the top Pinners in some of the site’s most popular categories.
Gardening is huge on Pinterest. User Laurie Neverman -- on Pinterest as 'Common Sense Homesteading' -- has several boards dedicated to how-tos and tips.
If you like the great outdoors, you'll love following user Helene Lohr. Her boards cover a wide range of nature-oriented topics.
Tons of people flock to Pinterest for its mouth-watering recipes and food pics. User Kalyn Denny has accrued thousands of followers for her tasty creations.
If you want to stay up to date with the latest men's fashions, follow Eddie Rossetti, self-declared 'menswear addict.'
Chrissy and Scott have been travelling the world together since 2006, and share stunning pictures of places they have been or want to go on the Pinterest account Ordinary Traveller.
Comic nerds will love Bert Capell's well-curated collections, like his DC Villains or Masters of the Universe boards.
Wanna be ready for the end of the world? Kyle Walker runs LoneWolfCombatTactics to compile a bunch of survivalist resources.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.