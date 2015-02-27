The top 10 Pinterest accounts you need to follow right now

Jillian D'Onfro
Top PinnersOrdinary TravellerChrissy and Scott run a popular travel account

With reports that Pinterest is raising a $US500 million funding round at an astounding $US11 billion valuation, the visual social network is hotter than ever.

A lot of people still think it’s just for cupcakes and wedding photos though.

Not true.

Pinterest helped us put together a list of the top Pinners in some of the site’s most popular categories.

Pinner Luke Dean-Weymark uses Pinterest to keep track of all the cool tech toys he wants.

Follow Luke Dean-Weymark's board here.

Gardening is huge on Pinterest. User Laurie Neverman -- on Pinterest as 'Common Sense Homesteading' -- has several boards dedicated to how-tos and tips.

Follow Common Sense Homesteading here.

If you like the great outdoors, you'll love following user Helene Lohr. Her boards cover a wide range of nature-oriented topics.

Follow Helene Lohr here.

Tons of people flock to Pinterest for its mouth-watering recipes and food pics. User Kalyn Denny has accrued thousands of followers for her tasty creations.

Follow Kalyn's Kitchen here.

If you want to stay up to date with the latest men's fashions, follow Eddie Rossetti, self-declared 'menswear addict.'

Follow Eddie Rossetti here.

For a visual feast of great architecture from around the world, follow Daniel Yontz. F

Follow Daniel Yontz here.

Chrissy and Scott have been travelling the world together since 2006, and share stunning pictures of places they have been or want to go on the Pinterest account Ordinary Traveller.

Follow Ordinary Traveller here.

Follow the Pinterest account of website Carhoots for a hearty dose of 'car porn.'

Follow Carhoots here.

Comic nerds will love Bert Capell's well-curated collections, like his DC Villains or Masters of the Universe boards.

Follow Bert Capell here.

Wanna be ready for the end of the world? Kyle Walker runs LoneWolfCombatTactics to compile a bunch of survivalist resources.

Follow LoneWolfCombatTactics here.

