Here Are The Winners From The Market's Big Comeback

Eric Platt
Photo: Rian Castillo via Flickr

Since August 8th, the market has been on a tear – the S&P 500 index is up 7.4% since the market hit lows. Many analysts see it going further. Barclays pegs the indicator going to 1325 before the year closes. Deutsche Bank puts it higher at 1425.Utilities have led the way, with the median gain at 4.83%. Right behind were technology and health care companies, posting 4.00% and 3.41% growth over the past 30 days.

Hundreds of companies have outpaced the composite over that period. If you were lucky, you had investments in one of these 10 firms.

Under Armour (NYSE: UA) - up 41.75% Since August Market Bottom

  • Market Cap: $4.13 billion
  • YTD Performance: 43.31%
  • Industry: Apparel Manufacturer

Source: Bloomberg

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) - up 42.37% Since August Market Bottom

  • Market Cap: $5.87 billion
  • YTD Performance: 97.75%
  • Industry: Biopharmaceutical

Source: Bloomberg

Diamond Foods (NASDAQ: DMND) - up 42.88% Since August Market Bottom

  • Market Cap: $1.97 billion
  • YTD Performance: 64.91%
  • Industry: Packaged Foods

Source: Bloomberg

Collective Brands Inc. (NYSE: PSS) - up 43.31% Since August Market Bottom

  • Market Cap: $843.7 million
  • YTD Performance: -34.31%
  • Industry: Footwear Retailer

Source: Bloomberg

Eastman Kodak (NYSE: EK) - up 43.55% Since August Market Bottom

  • Market Cap: $722.4 million
  • YTD Performance: -49.81%
  • Industry: Photography and Film

Source: Bloomberg

Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) - up 47.50% Since August Market Bottom

  • Market Cap: $344.2 million
  • YTD Performance: 79.47%
  • Industry: Internet Postage

Source: Bloomberg

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) - up 47.73% Since August Market Bottom

  • Market Cap: $918.3 million
  • YTD Performance: 127.69%
  • Industry: Online Auction of Salvage Products

Source: Bloomberg

Coldwater Creek (NASDAQ: CWTR) - up 59.89% Since August Market Bottom

  • Market Cap: $132.5 million
  • YTD Performance: -58.98%
  • Industry: Women's Apparel

Source: Bloomberg

Northern Oil and Gas (AMEX: NOG) - up 66.26% Since August Market Bottom

  • Market Cap: $1.39 billion
  • YTD Performance: -19.04%
  • Industry: Energy

Source: Bloomberg

Motorola Mobility (NYSE: MMI) - up 76.3% Since August Market Bottom

  • Market Cap: $11.28 billion
  • YTD Performance: 30.07%
  • Industry: Technology and Telecommunications

Source: Bloomberg

