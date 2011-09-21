Here Are The Winners From The Market's Big Comeback

Photo: Rian Castillo via Flickr
Since August 8th, the market has been on a tear – the S&P 500 index is up 7.4% since the market hit lows. Many analysts see it going further. Barclays pegs the indicator going to 1325 before the year closes. Deutsche Bank puts it higher at 1425.Utilities have led the way, with the median gain at 4.83%. Right behind were technology and health care companies, posting 4.00% and 3.41% growth over the past 30 days.
Hundreds of companies have outpaced the composite over that period. If you were lucky, you had investments in one of these 10 firms.
- Market Cap: $4.13 billion
- YTD Performance: 43.31%
- Industry: Apparel Manufacturer
Source: Bloomberg
- Market Cap: $5.87 billion
- YTD Performance: 97.75%
- Industry: Biopharmaceutical
Source: Bloomberg
- Market Cap: $1.97 billion
- YTD Performance: 64.91%
- Industry: Packaged Foods
Source: Bloomberg
- Market Cap: $843.7 million
- YTD Performance: -34.31%
- Industry: Footwear Retailer
Source: Bloomberg
- Market Cap: $722.4 million
- YTD Performance: -49.81%
- Industry: Photography and Film
Source: Bloomberg
- Market Cap: $344.2 million
- YTD Performance: 79.47%
- Industry: Internet Postage
Source: Bloomberg
- Market Cap: $918.3 million
- YTD Performance: 127.69%
- Industry: Online Auction of Salvage Products
Source: Bloomberg
- Market Cap: $132.5 million
- YTD Performance: -58.98%
- Industry: Women's Apparel
Source: Bloomberg
- Market Cap: $1.39 billion
- YTD Performance: -19.04%
- Industry: Energy
Source: Bloomberg
- Market Cap: $11.28 billion
- YTD Performance: 30.07%
- Industry: Technology and Telecommunications
Source: Bloomberg
As analysts weigh concerns that a double dip recession will hit the U.S. and Eurozone, global consumer staples are increasingly seen as safe bets.
