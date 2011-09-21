Here Are The Winners From The Market's Big Comeback

Photo: Rian Castillo via Flickr

Since August 8th, the market has been on a tear – the S&P 500 index is up 7.4% since the market hit lows. Many analysts see it going further. Barclays pegs the indicator going to 1325 before the year closes. Deutsche Bank puts it higher at 1425.Utilities have led the way, with the median gain at 4.83%. Right behind were technology and health care companies, posting 4.00% and 3.41% growth over the past 30 days.



Hundreds of companies have outpaced the composite over that period. If you were lucky, you had investments in one of these 10 firms.

