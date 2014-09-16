20 Great Paying Jobs At The Best Tech Companies [Ranked]

While there’s some debate over if there’s a shortage of qualified tech workers or not, one thing no one argues about: tech companies pay their employees well.
We’ve heard tale of senior engineers getting a base salary of $US160,000, with stock options and other benefits on top. Even some interns are earning 7,000/month, which amounts to $US84,000/year.
So we sifted through job hunting site Glassdoor to find the best paying jobs at the best tech companies, according to employees.
We listed the highest employee salary, plus salaries for two common tech jobs: a senior technical role and a software engineer, at the top tech companies on Glassdoor’s ranking of the best places to work.
National Instruments' top-paying job listed on Glassdoor is for a Principal Engineer at $122,486.
A senior group manager gets on average $112,500.
A software engineer gets on average $64,129.
Employee rating: 3.9 out of 5
Headquarters: Austin, TX
What it does: National Instruments makes test equipment for building tech products.
CareerBuilder.com's top-paying job listed on Glassdoor is for a director at $131,000.
A senior software engineer gets on average $84,650.
A software engineer gets on average $73,850.
Employee rating: 3.8 out of 5
Headquarters: Chicago
What it does: CareerBuilder.com is a website for job seekers and recruiters.
Rackspace's top-paying job listed on Glassdoor is for a software developer V at $136,229.
A manager software development gets on average $125,528.
A software engineer III gets on average $82,000.
Employee rating: 3.9 out of 5
Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas
What it does: Rackspace offers cloud computing and web hosting services to enterprises.
MathWorks' top-paying job listed on Glassdoor is for a principal software engineer at: $137,313.
A senior design engineer gets on average $117,947.
A software engineer gets on average $81,060.
Employee rating: 4 out of 5
Headquarters: Natick, MA
What it does: MathWorks makes computational software for engineers and scientists.
Texas Instruments' top-paying job listed on Glassdoor is for an applications engineering manager at $156,530.
A senior technical staff get on average $125,778.
A software engineers gets an average of $91,633.
Employee rating: 3.8 out of 5
Headquarters: Dallas
What it does: Texas Instruments is a semiconductor manufacturer.
Guidewire's top-paying job listed on Glassdoor is for a development manager at $157,918.
A senior solutions architect gets on average $136,493.
A software engineer gets on average $108,918.
Employee rating: 4.5 out of 5
Headquarters: Foster City, CA
What it does: Guidewire offers software for the property and life insurance industry.
Citrix's top-paying job listed on Glassdoor is for a Senior Director at: $176,322.
A senior software engineer gets on average $108,179.
A software engineer gets on average $88,728.
Name: Citrix Systems
Employee rating: 3.8 out of 5
Headquarters: Fort Lauderdale, FL
What it does: Citrix makes enterprise software that allows PCs and devices to remotely access corporate apps and data.
Twitter's top-paying job listed on Glassdoor is for a staff engineer at $179,416.
An engineering manager gets on average $166,520.
A software engineer gets on average $121,642.
Employee rating: 4.6 out of 5
Headquarters: San Francisco
What it does: Twitter offers a social media service where people can share their thoughts with the word in 140 characters or less. It generates revenue through advertising.
Riverbed's top-paying job listed on Glassdoor is for a senior director at $186,667.
An engineering manager gets on average $145,309.
A software engineer gets on average $109,464.
Employee rating: 4.1 out of 5
Headquarters: San Francisco
What it does: Riverbed makes hardware and software that helps enterprise networks run faster.
Facebook's top-paying job listed on Glassdoor is for a software engineering manager at $191,591.
An IT Manager gets on average $163,197.
A software engineer gets on average $118,445.
Employee rating: 4.5 out of 5
Headquarters: Menlo Park, CA
What it does: Facebook is a social network where people can share their thoughts and photos with friends. It makes most of its money through advertising.
Red Hat's top-paying job listed on Glassdoor is for a Senior Director at $192,333.
A principal software engineer gets on average $124,277.
A software engineer gets on average $79,725.
Employee rating: 4 out of 5
Headquarters: Raleigh, NC
What it does: Red Hat offers open source software for enterprises including a popular version of Linux.
LinkedIn's top-paying job listed on Glassdoor is for an engineering manager at $205,980.
A senior business systems analyst/business analytics gets on average $171,745.
A software engineer gets on average $127,557.
Employee rating: 4.6 out of 5
Headquarters: Mountain View, CA
What it does: LinkedIn is a social network for professionals. It sells premium subscriptions and job recruiting services
Intuit's top-paying job listed on Glassdoor is for a director of product management at $216,714.
A software engineering director gets on average $195,636.
A staff software engineer gets on average $137,424.
Employee rating: 4.1 out of 5
Headquarters: Mountain View, CA
What it does: Intuit makes financial and tax preparation software for consumers and small businesses.
NetApp's top-paying job on Glassdoor is for a director of marketing at $225,494.
A senior software engineer gets on average $144,756.
A staff software engineer gets on average $93,726.
Employee rating: 3.8 out of 5
Headquarters: Sunnyvale, CA
What it does: NetApp offers enterprise computer storage products.
Intel's top-paying job listed on Glassdoor is for a software engineering director at $231,084.
A Principal Engineer gets on average $170,146.
A software engineer gets on average $97,403.
Employee rating: 3.8 out of 5
Headquarters: Santa Clara, CA
What it does: Intel is a semiconductor manufacturer best known for processors that power PCs and servers.
Apple's top-paying job listed on Glassdoor is for a senior eirector at $255,700.
A software development manager gets on average $180,333.
A software engineer gets on average $110,867.
Employee rating: 3.8 out of 5
Headquarters: Cupertino, CA
What it does: Apple makes the Macintosh PC, iPad tablet, iPhone smartphone, and other consumer tech devices and software.
Google's top-paying job listed on Glassdoor is for a marketing director at $281,930.
An engineering director gets on average $256,250.
A software engineer gets on average $118,968.
Employee rating: 4.3 out of 5
Headquarters: Mountain View, CA
What it does: Google operates the world's largest Internet search engine and makes the Android operating system. It makes most of its money from advertising.
Salesforce.com's top-paying job listed on Glassdoor is for an executive vice president at $US319,347.
A senior technical staffer gets on average $US130,233.
A staff software engineer gets an average of $112,942.
Employee rating: 3.8 out of 5
Headquarters: San Francisco
What it does: Salesforce.com offers a cloud computing service that helps companies find and support customers.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.