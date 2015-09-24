The 30 highest-paying jobs in America

ChaNaWiT/Shutterstock Anesthesiologists in the US earn an average annual salary of $US246,320.

C-Suite executives are known for pulling in a pretty penny. But as it turns out, doctors make even more.

That’s right: On average, those sporting scrubs and stethoscopes bring home fatter paychecks than those donning suits and ties, according to the latest Bureau of Labour Statistics’ Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates survey.

The survey, which reflects May 2014 salary and employment data gathered from more than one million businesses, found that 16 of the nation’s top 30 highest-paying occupations are in the medical field.

The best-paying job of all: anesthesiologist.

On average, anesthesiologists in the US earn an average annual salary of $US246,320.

According to the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), these medical doctors are responsible for the safety and well being of patients before, during, and after surgery. In the US, they’re required to complete a four-year undergraduate college degree, four years of medical school, and a four-year anesthesiology residency program. Most anesthesiologists become board certified, and many complete an additional fellowship year of specialty training.

A 2014 physician compensation report by Medscape found that nearly 80% of anesthesiologists spend 40 hours or more per week with patients.

Here are the 30 highest-paying jobs in the US:

