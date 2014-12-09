26 High-Paying Jobs That You Can Get With An Associate's Degree

Don’t have the time or money to get a bachelor’s degree? It turns out that plenty of two-year associate’s degrees have a high return on investment.
According to the latest data from the US Bureau of Labour Statistics, these are the 26 highest-paying jobs that require only an associate’s degree. Each has a median annual salary of at least $US50,000.
Median annual wage (2012): $US52,070
Projected job openings (through 2022): 23,000
Work experience: None
Description: Use imaging technology to help physicians diagnose cardiac (heart) and peripheral vascular (blood vessel) ailments in patients.
On-the-job training: None
Median annual wage (2012): $US55,350
Projected job openings (through 2022): 4,000
Work experience: None
Description: Install, inspect, test, adjust, or repair avionics equipment, such as radar, radio, navigation, and missile control systems in aircraft or space vehicles.
On-the-job training: None
Median annual wage (2012): $US57,850
Projected job openings (through 2022): 30,400
Work experience: None
Description: Help engineers design and develop computers, communications equipment, medical monitoring devices, navigational equipment, and other electrical and electronic equipment.
On-the-job training: None
Median annual wage (2012): $US59,090
Projected job openings (through 2022): 39,600
Work experience: None
Description: Analyse, test, troubleshoot, and evaluate existing network systems, such as local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN), and Internet systems or a segment of a network system.
On-the-job training: None
Median annual wage (2012): $US59,440
Projected job openings (through 2022): 14,600
Work experience: None
Description: Solve technical problems. Some help engineers and scientists do research and development.
On-the-job training: None
Median annual wage (2012): $US62,500
Projected job openings (through 2022): 50,700
Work experience: None
Description: Design, create, and modify websites.
On-the-job training: None
Median annual wage (2012): $US65,360
Projected job openings (through 2022): 11,300
Work experience: Less than five years
Description: Monitor patient safety and comfort, and view images of area being scanned to ensure quality of pictures.
On-the-job training: None
Median annual wage (2012): $US66,720
Projected job openings (through 2022): 3,200
Work experience: Less than five years
Description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the services or resources of funeral homes.
On-the-job training: None
Median annual wage (2012): $US69,069
Projected job openings (through 2022): 4,100
Work experience: None
Description: Nuclear technicians assist physicists, engineers, and other professionals in nuclear research and nuclear production.
On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training
Median annual wage (2012): $US70,210
Projected job openings (through 2022): 113,500
Work experience: None
Description: Clean teeth, examine patients for oral diseases such as gingivitis, and provide other preventative dental care.
On-the-job training: None
Median annual wage (2012): $US77,560
Projected job openings (through 2022): 8,400
Work experience: None
Description: Check equipment, observe patients' reactions to treatment, and document the session.
On-the-job training: None
