26 High-Paying Jobs That You Can Get With An Associate's Degree

Jacquelyn Smith

Don’t have the time or money to get a bachelor’s degree? It turns out that plenty of two-year associate’s degrees have a high return on investment.

According to the latest data from the US Bureau of Labour Statistics, these are the 26 highest-paying jobs that require only an associate’s degree. Each has a median annual salary of at least $US50,000.

This is an update of a story originally written by Vivian Giang.

22. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians

Median annual wage (2012): $US52,070

Projected job openings (through 2022): 23,000

Work experience: None

Description: Use imaging technology to help physicians diagnose cardiac (heart) and peripheral vascular (blood vessel) ailments in patients.

On-the-job training: None

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

17. Avionics technicians

Median annual wage (2012): $US55,350

Projected job openings (through 2022): 4,000

Work experience: None

Description: Install, inspect, test, adjust, or repair avionics equipment, such as radar, radio, navigation, and missile control systems in aircraft or space vehicles.

On-the-job training: None

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

14. Electrical and electronics engineering technicians

Median annual wage (2012): $US57,850

Projected job openings (through 2022): 30,400

Work experience: None

Description: Help engineers design and develop computers, communications equipment, medical monitoring devices, navigational equipment, and other electrical and electronic equipment.

On-the-job training: None

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

13. Computer network support specialists

Median annual wage (2012): $US59,090

Projected job openings (through 2022): 39,600

Work experience: None

Description: Analyse, test, troubleshoot, and evaluate existing network systems, such as local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN), and Internet systems or a segment of a network system.

On-the-job training: None

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

12. Engineering technicians

Median annual wage (2012): $US59,440

Projected job openings (through 2022): 14,600

Work experience: None

Description: Solve technical problems. Some help engineers and scientists do research and development.

On-the-job training: None

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

10. Web developer

Median annual wage (2012): $US62,500

Projected job openings (through 2022): 50,700

Work experience: None

Description: Design, create, and modify websites.

On-the-job training: None

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

9. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists

Median annual wage (2012): $US65,360

Projected job openings (through 2022): 11,300

Work experience: Less than five years

Description: Monitor patient safety and comfort, and view images of area being scanned to ensure quality of pictures.

On-the-job training: None

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

6. Funeral service directors

Median annual wage (2012): $US66,720

Projected job openings (through 2022): 3,200

Work experience: Less than five years

Description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the services or resources of funeral homes.

On-the-job training: None

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

5. Nuclear technicians

Median annual wage (2012): $US69,069

Projected job openings (through 2022): 4,100

Work experience: None

Description: Nuclear technicians assist physicists, engineers, and other professionals in nuclear research and nuclear production.

On-the-job training: Moderate-term on-the-job training

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

3. Dental hygienists

Median annual wage (2012): $US70,210

Projected job openings (through 2022): 113,500

Work experience: None

Description: Clean teeth, examine patients for oral diseases such as gingivitis, and provide other preventative dental care.

On-the-job training: None

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

2. Radiation therapists

Median annual wage (2012): $US77,560

Projected job openings (through 2022): 8,400

Work experience: None

Description: Check equipment, observe patients' reactions to treatment, and document the session.

On-the-job training: None

Source: Bureau of Labour Statistics

