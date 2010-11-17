The 19 Highest Paid CEOs In Finance

With all the negative press, you might think Wall Street CEOs make more money than God.
But in reality, their pay packages are much less than the CEOs of companies in consumer services, technology, and health care.
Even among the companies considered “financial,” Wall Street firms dwindle at the bottom of the pay pack.
The top paid Wall Street CEO, Larry Fink, took home $22 million in 2009, and that’s not bad, but according to a study by Hay Group, leading a financial company may be more lucrative than being at the head of a Wall Street bulge bracket.
Hay Group, a management-consulting firm, gathered data and conducted The Wall Street Journal CEO Compensation Study. 456 U.S. companies with a revenue of at least $4 billion in their most recent fiscal year were included in the study.
Major financial groups like Neuberger Berman, Jeffries, and Brown Brothers Harriman, did not make the list because their revenue did not reach $4 billion in the past fiscal year. And Bank of America’s CEO, Brian Moynihan, isn’t included because he was just named CEO on January 1st, 2010.
2009 Annual Salary: $125,000
2009 Annual Incentives: $0
Stock Option Grants: $0
Restricted Stock Grants: $0
Total Direct Compensation: $125,000
2009 Annual Salary: $800,000
2009 Annual Incentives: $0
Stock Option Grants: $0
Restricted Stock Grants: $0
Total Direct Compensation: $800,000
2009 Annual Salary: $600,000
2009 Annual Incentives: $7,650,000
Stock Option Grants: $0
Restricted Stock Grants: $0
Total Direct Compensation: $8,250,000
2009 Annual Salary: $900,000
2009 Annual Incentives: $2,531,300
Stock Option Grants: $4,550,000
Restricted Stock Grants: $0
Total Direct Compensation: $9,525,400
2009 Annual Salary: $1,000,000
2009 Annual Incentives: $3,500,000
Stock Option Grants: $2,301,600
Restricted Stock Grants: $0
Total Direct Compensation: $9,699,600
2009 Annual Salary: $900,000
2009 Annual Incentives: $2,000,000
Stock Option Grants: $4,968,900
Restricted Stock Grants: $2,597,100
Total Direct Compensation: $10,466,000
2009 Annual Salary: $2,750,000
2009 Annual Incentives: $0
Stock Option Grants: $3,369,400
Restricted Stock Grants: $4,874,000
Total Direct Compensation: $10,993,400
2009 Annual Salary: $0
2009 Annual Incentives: $0
Stock Option Grants: $4,000,000
Restricted Stock Grants: $5,000,000
Total Direct Compensation: $11,000,000
2009 Annual Salary: $1,500,000
2009 Annual Incentives: $3,000,000
Stock Option Grants: $1,139,900
Restricted Stock Grants: $0
Total Direct Compensation: $11,023,400
2009 Annual Salary: $850,000
2009 Annual Incentives: $5,700,000
Stock Option Grants: $2,850,000
Restricted Stock Grants: $2,850,000
Total Direct Compensation: $12,250,000
2009 Annual Salary: $1,275,000
2009 Annual Incentives: $3,750,000
Stock Option Grants: $0
Restricted Stock Grants: $1,900,000
Total Direct Compensation: $13,278,800
2009 Annual Salary: $1,000,000
2009 Annual Incentives: $2,625,000
Stock Option Grants: $5,004,500
Restricted Stock Grants: $4,929,500
Total Direct Compensation: $13,559,000
2009 Annual Salary: $950,000
2009 Annual Incentives: $4,194,300
Stock Option Grants: $3,562,500
Restricted Stock Grants: $5,317,800
Total Direct Compensation: $14,024,600
2009 Annual Salary: $1,000,000
2009 Annual Incentives: $7,952,400
Stock Option Grants: $6,244,300
Restricted Stock Grants: $0
Total Direct Compensation: $15,196,700
2009 Annual Salary: $1,038,500
2009 Annual Incentives: $8,600,000
Stock Option Grants: $2,365,000
Restricted Stock Grants: $3,481,700
Total Direct Compensation: $15,485,100
2009 Annual Salary: $1,201,900
2009 Annual Incentives: $5,125,000
Stock Option Grants: $3,985,600
Restricted Stock Grants: $0
Total Direct Compensation: $18,562,600
2009 Annual Salary: $5,600,000
2009 Annual Incentives: $0
Stock Option Grants: $0
Restricted Stock Grants: $2,800,000
Total Direct Compensation: $18,683,400
2009 Annual Salary:n $1,000,000
2009 Annual Incentives: $7,500,000
Stock Option Grants: $4,400,000
Restricted Stock Grants: $0
Total Direct Compensation: $19,500,000
2009 Annual Salary: $500,000
2009 Annual Incentives: $22,150,000
Stock Option Grants: $0
Restricted Stock Grants: $0
Total Direct Compensation: $22,650,000
