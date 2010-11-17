The 19 Highest Paid CEOs In Finance

With all the negative press, you might think Wall Street CEOs make more money than God.

But in reality, their pay packages are much less than the CEOs of companies in consumer services, technology, and health care.

Even among the companies considered “financial,” Wall Street firms dwindle at the bottom of the pay pack.

The top paid Wall Street CEO, Larry Fink, took home $22 million in 2009, and that’s not bad, but according to a study by Hay Group, leading a financial company may be more lucrative than being at the head of a Wall Street bulge bracket.

Hay Group, a management-consulting firm, gathered data and conducted The Wall Street Journal CEO Compensation Study.  456 U.S. companies with a revenue of at least $4 billion in their most recent fiscal year were included in the study.

Major financial groups like Neuberger Berman, Jeffries, and Brown Brothers Harriman, did not make the list because their revenue did not reach $4 billion in the past fiscal year. And Bank of America’s CEO, Brian Moynihan, isn’t included because he was just named CEO on January 1st, 2010.

#19 Vikram Pandit--Citigroup

2009 Annual Salary: $125,000

2009 Annual Incentives: $0

Stock Option Grants: $0

Restricted Stock Grants: $0

Total Direct Compensation: $125,000

source: Wall Street Journal

#18 John Mack--Morgan Stanley

2009 Annual Salary: $800,000

2009 Annual Incentives: $0

Stock Option Grants: $0

Restricted Stock Grants: $0

Total Direct Compensation: $800,000

source: Wall Street Journal

#17 Lloyd Blankfein--Goldman Sachs

2009 Annual Salary: $600,000

2009 Annual Incentives: $7,650,000

Stock Option Grants: $0

Restricted Stock Grants: $0

Total Direct Compensation: $8,250,000

source: Wall Street Journal

#16 Walter Bettinger--Charles Schwab

2009 Annual Salary: $900,000

2009 Annual Incentives: $2,531,300

Stock Option Grants: $4,550,000

Restricted Stock Grants: $0

Total Direct Compensation: $9,525,400

source: Wall Street Journal

#15 Robert Henrikson--MetLife

2009 Annual Salary: $1,000,000

2009 Annual Incentives: $3,500,000

Stock Option Grants: $2,301,600

Restricted Stock Grants: $0

Total Direct Compensation: $9,699,600

source: Wall Street Journal

#14 Frederick Waddell--Northern Trust

2009 Annual Salary: $900,000

2009 Annual Incentives: $2,000,000

Stock Option Grants: $4,968,900

Restricted Stock Grants: $2,597,100

Total Direct Compensation: $10,466,000

source: Wall Street Journal

#13 James Rohr--PNC Financial

2009 Annual Salary: $2,750,000

2009 Annual Incentives: $0

Stock Option Grants: $3,369,400

Restricted Stock Grants: $4,874,000

Total Direct Compensation: $10,993,400

source: Wall Street Journal

#12 Richard Fairbank--Capital One Financial

2009 Annual Salary: $0

2009 Annual Incentives: $0

Stock Option Grants: $4,000,000

Restricted Stock Grants: $5,000,000

Total Direct Compensation: $11,000,000

source: Wall Street Journal

#11 Gregory Case--Aon

2009 Annual Salary: $1,500,000

2009 Annual Incentives: $3,000,000

Stock Option Grants: $1,139,900

Restricted Stock Grants: $0

Total Direct Compensation: $11,023,400

source: Wall Street Journal

#10 James Cracchiolo--Ameriprise

2009 Annual Salary: $850,000

2009 Annual Incentives: $5,700,000

Stock Option Grants: $2,850,000

Restricted Stock Grants: $2,850,000

Total Direct Compensation: $12,250,000

source: Wall Street Journal

#9 John Finnegan--Chubb

2009 Annual Salary: $1,275,000

2009 Annual Incentives: $3,750,000

Stock Option Grants: $0

Restricted Stock Grants: $1,900,000

Total Direct Compensation: $13,278,800

source: Wall Street Journal

#8 Robert Kelly--Bank of New York Mellon

2009 Annual Salary: $1,000,000

2009 Annual Incentives: $2,625,000

Stock Option Grants: $5,004,500

Restricted Stock Grants: $4,929,500

Total Direct Compensation: $13,559,000

source: Wall Street Journal

#7 Joseph Saunders--Visa

2009 Annual Salary: $950,000

2009 Annual Incentives: $4,194,300

Stock Option Grants: $3,562,500

Restricted Stock Grants: $5,317,800

Total Direct Compensation: $14,024,600

source: Wall Street Journal

#6 Jamie Dimon--JP Morgan Chase

2009 Annual Salary: $1,000,000

2009 Annual Incentives: $7,952,400

Stock Option Grants: $6,244,300

Restricted Stock Grants: $0

Total Direct Compensation: $15,196,700

source: Wall Street Journal

#5 John Strangfeld--Prudential Financial

2009 Annual Salary: $1,038,500

2009 Annual Incentives: $8,600,000

Stock Option Grants: $2,365,000

Restricted Stock Grants: $3,481,700

Total Direct Compensation: $15,485,100

source: Wall Street Journal

#4 Kenneth Chenault--American Express

2009 Annual Salary: $1,201,900

2009 Annual Incentives: $5,125,000

Stock Option Grants: $3,985,600

Restricted Stock Grants: $0

Total Direct Compensation: $18,562,600

source: Wall Street Journal

#3 John G. Stumpf--Wells Fargo

2009 Annual Salary: $5,600,000

2009 Annual Incentives: $0

Stock Option Grants: $0

Restricted Stock Grants: $2,800,000

Total Direct Compensation: $18,683,400

source: Wall Street Journal

#2 Jay Fishman--travellers

2009 Annual Salary:n $1,000,000

2009 Annual Incentives: $7,500,000

Stock Option Grants: $4,400,000

Restricted Stock Grants: $0

Total Direct Compensation: $19,500,000

source: Wall Street Journal

#1 Larry Fink--BlackRock

2009 Annual Salary: $500,000

2009 Annual Incentives: $22,150,000

Stock Option Grants: $0

Restricted Stock Grants: $0

Total Direct Compensation: $22,650,000

source: Wall Street Journal

