What It Looks Like From The Top Of The Olympic Ski Jump

The RusSki Gorki Jumping Center — aka the Olympic ski jump — is one of the grandest boondoggles of the Sochi Olympics.

It cost $US265 million to build, according to the New York Times, and midway through construction the originally developer fled the country.

While the project went over budget by more than $US200 million, Sochi got a pretty good-looking ski jump out of it.

Last summer Redditor olya_samy (who works for the company who built the hill) posted this photo from the top of the jump.

The hill is 95 meters high, according to our admittedly shallow understand of ski jumping terminology.

Insane:

What it looks like from afar:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.