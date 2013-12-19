12 Big Things They're Thinking About At Goldman Sachs

We’re still in the part of the year when the major Wall Street banks are releasing big previews and such for 2014.

Goldman Sachs is out with a compendium note talking about all of the big things their strategists are thinking about as we roll into 2014. This isn’t about market calls, but rather big stories that they’re watching to see how they play out.

The firm lists 12 big “Top Of Mind” ideas.

They are:

Japan: What happen next with Abenomics?

Does the US housing recovery still have room to run?

How sustainable are these (still) historically ultra-low yields?

Will the currency wars continue?

What’s the future of the Eurozone, not just in terms of growth, but in terms of stability?

What will happen to the hunt for yield? Will it end in disaster?

Are US fiscal concerns finally a thing of the past?

Is Chinese credit a lurking timebomb?

What will come of the new German government? Will any policies foster broader Eurozone growth?

What next for Emerging Markets?

How will the era of Central Bank forward guidance work out?

What will be the impact of Chinese reforms?

In terms of themes to think about in the new year, this is a petty decent list.

