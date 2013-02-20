The Hottest Places To Party In NYC This Spring

Photo: The Darby
There’s no denying that the official draw of New York Fashion Week is getting to see the new collections and shows, but unofficially, we know that no Fashion Week would be complete without the parties.The past seven days proved to be no exception, as our favourite designers and A-listers celebrated everywhere from Bow to No. 8.
Click through to see where else the fashion set partied this week. These hot spots are sure to be your go-to venues this spring.
Overview: Located just above Bow is another EMM Group hot spot, Finale. Being that Finale is the joint brainchild of EMM Group and Pacha, it comes as no surprise that it has fast become one of the top electronic music clubs in the city since opening in November of last year.
Location: 199 Bowery
Team: EMM Group, Pacha
Insider's Scorecard: The buzz began when Heidi Klum held her annual Halloween party at Finale last year, which featured a set by DJ Questlove. Finale has since featured a roster of impressive DJs, including pop-duo Icona Pop, who brought down the house last week. Also, to kick off this season's fashion week, Finale hosted Ape, an international party night, with Ben Watts and Milk Studios. DJ Carl Kennedy and Chelsea Leyland, who provided the music for the night, were joined by Adrien Grenier and Erin Fetherston.
Overview: The aptly named Bow, located in the bunker of Finale on Bowery, is the new venture from EMM Group and nightlife impresario Travis Bass. The exclusive bunker club has been drawing in fashion's elite since it opened at the end of 2012.
Location: 199 Bowery
Team: EMM Group, Travis Bass
Insider's Scorecard: The low ceilings of the dimly-lit club provide an intimate setting for club-goers. Bass even notes that, 'If you stand on your tiptoes on the dance floor, you can touch the ceiling.' Since opening in November, the exclusive hot spot has drawn in some of the industry's biggest names, including Prabal Gurung and Rag & Bone's David Neville and Marcus Wainwright, who all held their Fall 2013 after parties there this fashion week. The buzzed about VFILES NYFW celebration was also held at Bow, which included guests Alison Mosshart, Theophilus London, Nikki Hilton, Derek Blasberg, Mia Moretti, Hannah Bronfman, Genevieve Jones and Hanna Gabbe, among others.
Overview: Since Andre Balazs took over the former Cooper Square Hotel for his latest Standard Hotel location last year, it gained immediate industry popularity. But this should come as no surprise when you consider all of Balazs' other well-received establishments. Balazs has also enlisted famed chef John Fraser for a still unnamed restaurant, set to open this fall at The Standard, East Village.
Location: 25 Cooper Square
Team: Andre Balazs (The Standard Hotels, The Mercer Hotel, Chateau Marmont)
Insider's Scorecard: The space may have opened last year, but its popularity shows no signs of slowing down. Prabal Gurung jumped on the bandwagon early, holding his Fall 2012 show after party at The Standard East Village's Chez André pop up last year. This fashion week, the Mulleavy sisters kept it going by gathering at the hotel to celebrate their Rodarte Fall 2013 collection. Chloe Sevigny, Lindsey Wixson, and Emily Weiss were among the famous guests in attendance.
Overview: Le Baron has locations in both Paris and Tokyo, so it's no surprise that the global hot spot was an instant hit when it opened right before Spring 2012 NYFW. This Fall 2013 NYFW, Le Baron celebrated its first anniversary with a star-studded guest list.
Location: 32 Mulberry Street
Team: Andre Saraiva
Insider Scorecard: The small, dark Chinatown haunt fills up quickly, but party-goers keep returning because of the cool crowd. Marc Jacobs, Prabal Gurung, and Olivier Theyskens are just a few of the big names that drop by for the weekly Les Garcons parties. And this fashion week, Tommy Saleh presented New York New York at Le Baron with guests including Andre Saraiva, Chelsea Leyland, Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld, Harley Viera Newton, and Rumi Neely, among others.
Overview: Unlike some of the newer venues, Gramercy Park Hotel has been a frequented fashion week hot spot for years, and if this past fashion week proved anything, it's still a nightlife force to be reckoned with.
Both Rose Bar and Gramercy Terrace were two of the more popular venues for this year's after parties and events.
Location: 2 Lexington Avenue
Team: Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group (Gramercy Terrace), Ian Schrager (Rose Bar)
Insider's Scorecard: Rebecca Minkoff took over the hotel's Gramercy Terrace rooftop for her Fall 2013 after party last Friday, where Hannah Bronfman brought guests to their feet with her impressive DJ skills. That same night, the Cushnie et Ochs ladies hosted their own party in the cozy, downstairs Rose Bar in the lobby of the hotel. This past Wednesday night, Zoe Saldana and Prabal Gurung stopped by for the Gents Launch Party, and earlier in the week, Joseph Altuzarra and M.A.C. hosted a private dinner and after party at the hotel.
Overview: The Top of the Standard wins the prize for venue with staying power. Since opening in 2009, the space continues to create a stream of constant buzz and attract the cool kids in town.
Location: The Standard Hotel, 840 Washington Street
Team: Andre Balazs
Insider's Scorecard: Still as popular as the day it opened, if not more, The Top of the Standard is host to the most exclusive parties and guests. This fashion week, Max Azria celebrated his BCBGMAXAZRIA and Hervé Léger Fall 2013 collections at the hot spot. Guests included Petra Nemcova and Russell Simmons. Just before fashion week began, Shopbop + Mugler with Nicola Formichetti celebrated the exclusive Muglerette graffiti bag, along with Leigh Lezark, Leandra Medine, Julia Restoin Roitfeld, Emily Weiss, Hannah Bronfman and many other famous faces.
Overview: When Casa Lever first opened in the iconic Lever House space in 2009, it was met with rave reviews. Fast forward four years, and the Northern Italian restaurant is still boasting an impressive guest list, catering to everyone from Carine Roitfeld to Diane von Furstenberg.
Location: 390 Park Ave
Team: Gherardo Guarducci and Dimitri Pauli (Sant Ambroeus, Felice)
Insider's Scorecard: The first thing you notice in this impressive, midtown space are the original Andy Warhol paintings casually hanging on the walls. So, it's no wonder that a place like this continues to attract the city's see-and-be-seen crowd. This Fall 2013 Fashion Week, Carine Roitfeld hosted the highly-anticipated CR Fashion Book second issue party at Casa Lever, where she was joined by Anna Dello Russo, Riccardo Tisci, Ciara, Jessica Hart, Karlie Kloss, Olivier Theyskens, Giovanna Battaglia, Doutzen Kroes and Joseph Altuzarra, just to name a few.
Overview: Since Marquee's much-anticipated NYC reopening last month, it has quickly reestablished its leading role in the nightlife dance scene. With major DJs taking their turns in the booth, including Tiesto on February 16th, you can expect Marquee to continue its reign this upcoming season.
Location: 289 10th Ave
Team: Strategic Group
Insider's Scorecard: Not only is Marquee host to the world's leading DJs, it is also host to the most elite industry parties. Last week, Oxygen celebrated the premiere of 'The Face' at the Chelsea club, with guests Naomi Campbell, Karolina Kurkova, Coco Rocha, Zac Posen, Crystal Renn, Nigel Barker and more. Just last night, Patricia Fields hosted her famous, annual Valentine's Day Ball at Marquee.
Overview: If you're going to venture outside of Manhattan, we can think of no better reason than to visit this hot, new Williamsburg dance club. Since opening last month, Output has been attracting club-goers from both Manhattan and Brooklyn.
Location: 74 Wythe Avenue
Team: Nicolas Matar (Cielo)
More Details: The industrial, warehouse-style space is located next door to the Wythe Hotel and across the street from the Brooklyn Bowl, making it prime property and the next big thing in nightclubs. Don't expect to see too many mainstream DJs spinning at Output though. The club tends to lean in favour of the more underground artists.
Overview: Thanks to the A-list crowd, including the likes of Pippa Middleton, that keeps coming back for more, the Electric Room remains one of the city's premiere nightlife spots.
Location: The Dream Hotel, 255 W 16th Street
Team: Nur Khan (Kenmare, Rose Bar, Don Hill's)
Insider's Scorecard: The Electric Room has been around for a couple of years now, but it still remains as exclusive as the day it opened its doors during Fall 2011 Fashion Week. Alexandra Richards, Petra Nemcova, Alyssa Miller and Scott Lipps hit up the Electric Room for the La Perla after party last week, and Nur Khan and Nima Yamini also hosted the 'OUR MOUNTAIN' live performance, where Matthew Hutchinson and model Abbey Lee stopped by.
Overview: The Soho hotel, which opened in 2011, was inspired by the 1946 version of Beauty and the Beast, which is evident in the dramatic decor of the Mondrian Soho.
Location: 9 Crosby Street
Team: Morgans Hotel Group (The Royalton, The Hudson)
Insider's Scorecard: Since opening a couple years ago, the Mondrian has been the destination of countless fetes during fashion week, including the 'And After All' screening, which was held there this past Sunday. The film's star Annabelle Dexter-Jones was joined by Max Van Bel, Victor Kubicek, Heidi Whitworth and Byrdie Bell.
Overview: In the few years since The Darby first opened its doors, the supper-club venue has consistently attracted the city's cool crowd. Although the venue draws people in with the critically-acclaimed food from celeb superstar chef Alex Guarnaschelli, it's the amazing live performances that keep people coming back for more.
Location: 244 W 14th Street
Team: Scott Sartiano and Richie Akiva (Butter, 1 Oak)
Insider's Scorecard: Everyone, from Prince to Taylor Swift, have hit the Darby stage at some point or another. Most recently, Charlotte Ronson hosted a private dinner at the restaurant to celebrate her Fall 2013 collection. Guests included Ben Moon, Nicky Hilton, Chrissie Miller and Samantha Ronson, who provided the music.
