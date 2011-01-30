Watch The 10 Most Incredible NHL All-Star Moments In History

Kevin Baumer
Not coincidentally, many of the greatest All-Star Game moments involve the game’s greatest players.  Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux left their marks on the event perhaps more than any other players, and their achievements are sprinkled across the record books.

But it’s not just the most famous players of all time that create memories on these weekends.  Al Iafrate and Owen Nolan, though well known in the hockey community, are not household names and created two of the most indelible All-Star memories.

So who else was responsible for the greatest All-Star memories ever?

Changing of the guard — Gordie Howe's last All-Star Game and Wayne Gretzky's first in 1980

Wayne Gretzky scores four goals in the third period of the 1983 All-Star Game

Mario Lemieux picks up six points during the 1988 All-Star Game — a still standing record

Al Iafrate's 105.2 mph slap shot in 1993

Zdeno Chara broke Iafrate's record in 2009.

Ray Bourque scores the 1996 game-winner in his home arena

Wayne Gretzky wins the 1999 All-Star Game MVP in his final season

Scoring bonanza — North American All-Stars beat World All-Stars 14-12 in 2001

Dany Heatley's five-goal game in 2003 (including his shootout goal)

If anyone has video of this, please pass it along!

Alex Ovechkin dons a cowboy hat in the 2009 All-Star Game

