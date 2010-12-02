Top NFL Agent: Relax, There's Going To Be Pro Football In 2011

An NFL agent with clients you’ve heard of tells us everybody can relax; there will be pro football in 2011.



The league and its players are currently playing a high-stakes game over poker over a new collective bargaining agreement that needs to be signed before next season starts.

Rich NFL owners like th Jerry Jones, Daniel Snyder, Woody Johnson, and the Maras took on a lot of debt over the past few years building new stadiums and they want to squeeze some more revenues out of their players. Players want better health care and more roster spots.

Our guys is confident things will come together.

“They aren’t going to kill the golden goose,” this agent tells us, reminding us how far MLB and the NHL set themselves back with strikes and lockouts in recent years.

His prediction: a deal that’s so last minute it scares the pants off everybody – but gets done well before training camps start.

Obviously this is just one insider’s perspective – from a guy who’s entire business depends on their being a 2011 season – but we thought it was worth passing on.

Related: NFL Players Association Still Says Lockout Is Inevitable

Still here? Why not follow us on Twitter or bookmark us here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.