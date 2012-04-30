Take A Peek Inside The Highest Earning Nightclubs In New York City

Abby Rogers
New Yorkers like to party. But maybe they don’t party hard enough.Nightclub insider publication Nightclub & Bar recently published a list of the top 100 nightclubs and bars of 2012, based on 2011 revenues.

To no one’s surprise, Las Vegas clubs topped the list, claiming all but two of the top 10 spots. But only one New York club made it into the top 10, and just barely.

While their revenues might not reach Vegas levels, New York clubs are still raking in a pretty respectable amount of dough.

LAVO Nightclub NYC raked in $25 to $35 million in revenue last year

Pacha New York pulled in $15 to $25 million in revenue in 2011

1Oak NYC earned $10 to $15 million in revenue last year

Webster Hall also collected $10 to $15 million in revenue last year

And Avenue also scored $10 to $15 million in revenue last year

Marquee NY reaped $5 to $10 million in revenue last year

Tenjune cashed in $5 to $10 million in revenue in 2011

Element also netted $5 to $10 million in revenue last year

And G Lounge also amassed $5 to $10 million in revenue last year

Vegas' big earners put New York to shame

