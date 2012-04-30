Take A Peek Inside The Highest Earning Nightclubs In New York City

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

New Yorkers like to party. But maybe they don’t party hard enough.Nightclub insider publication Nightclub & Bar recently published a list of the top 100 nightclubs and bars of 2012, based on 2011 revenues.



To no one’s surprise, Las Vegas clubs topped the list, claiming all but two of the top 10 spots. But only one New York club made it into the top 10, and just barely.

While their revenues might not reach Vegas levels, New York clubs are still raking in a pretty respectable amount of dough.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.