The top 5 new TV shows premiering in June

Hulu ‘Love, Victor’

Every month, TV Time provides Business Insider with the five most anticipated new TV shows.

June includes Hulu’s “Love, Victor” and HBO’s “Perry Mason.”

“Love, Victor,” Hulu’s anticipated TV spinoff of the movie “Love, Simon,” debuts this month after initially being set for Disney Plus.

Variety reported in February that Disney felt some issues portrayed in the series, such as alcohol use, were inappropriate for Disney Plus, which is focused on family-friendly content.

Every month, Business Insider runs down the five most anticipated new shows using data from television-tracking app TV Time, derived from its millions of users around the world who use the app to track and react to what they’re watching.

HBO’s “Perry Mason” also premieres this month. The series, based on Erle Stanley Gardner’s novels, stars “The Americans” alum Matthew Rhys.

Below are the five most anticipated new shows of June:

5. “I May Destroy You” — HBO, June 7

HBO

Description: “Set in London, where gratification is only an app away, the story centres on Arabella (Michaela Coel), a carefree, self-assured Londoner with a group of great friends, a boyfriend in Italy, and a burgeoning writing career. But when her drink is spiked, she must question and rebuild every element of her life.”

4. “Alex Rider” — Amazon Prime Video, June 4 (in the UK)

Prime Video UK

Description: “When Alex Rider learns that his Uncle Ian was killed in the line of duty as a British spy – and not a car accident like he’s been told – everything changes for this otherwise normal teen. Alex is soon approached by Alan Blunt, head of a top-secret offshoot of MI6 known as The Department, who reveals that he’s been unknowingly trained since childhood for the dangerous world of espionage. Pressured to leave his old life behind, Alex goes undercover to investigate the connection between the deaths of two billionaires and a remote boarding school called Point Blanc.”

3. “Curon” — Netflix, June 10

Netflix

Description: “After 17 years, a woman returns home with her teenage twins. When she mysteriously vanishes, her children must reckon with a shadowy family legacy.”

2. “Perry Mason” — HBO, June 21

HBO

Description: “Set in 1932 Los Angeles, the series will focus on the origin story of famed defence lawyer Perry Mason, based on characters from Erle Stanley Gardner’s novels. Living check-to-check as a low-rent private investigator, Mason is haunted by his wartime experiences in France and suffering the effects of a broken marriage.”

1. “Love, Victor” — Hulu, June 19

Hulu

Description: “Set in the world of the original 2018 film ‘Love, Simon,’ the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.”

