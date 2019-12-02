The top 5 new TV shows premiering in December, including Netflix's 'The Witcher'

Netflix ‘The Witcher’

Every month, TV Time provides Business Insider with the five most anticipated new TV shows.

December includes Netflix’s upcoming fantasy series, “The Witcher,” and Apple TV Plus’ “Truth Be Told.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Netflix is debuting its answer to HBO’s “Game of Thrones” this month with “The Witcher,” based on the same fantasy novel series that inspired the hit video games. It stars Henry Cavill (“Man of Steel”) as Geralt, a Witcher who is hired to track down and kill monsters.

Every month, Business Insider runs down the five most anticipated new shows using data from television-tracking app TV Time, derived from its millions of users around the world who use the app to track and react to what they’re watching.

Below are the five most anticipated new shows of December:

5. “Truth Be Told” — Apple TV Plus, December 6

Apple TV Plus

Description:“When new evidence compels podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation, she comes face to face with Warren Cave (Aaron Paul), the man she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars. Her investigation navigates urgent concerns about privacy, media and race.”

4. “Reprisal” — Hulu, December 6

Hulu

Description:“She’s coming to collect. Reprisal is a hyper-noir story that follows a relentless femme fatale who, after being left for dead, sets out to take revenge against her brother and his bombastic gang of gearheads.”

3. “The L Word: Generation Q” — Showtime, December 8

Showtime

Description:“The groundbreaking drama series, The L Word, revolutionised a generation and this fall the highly anticipated sequel The L Word: Generation Q debuts. Returning cast members Jennifer Beals, Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey will resume their original roles alongside a new group of diverse, self-possessed LGBTQIA+ characters experiencing love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in LA.”

2. “V Wars” — Netflix, December 5

Netflix

Description:“A fast-spreading disease that turns victims into blood-sucking fiends pits two best friends against each other in a fight for humanity’s future.”

1. “The Witcher” — Netflix, December 20

Netflix

Description:“Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.