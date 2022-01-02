The 5 most anticipated new TV shows premiering in January, including HBO Max’s ‘Peacemaker’

5. “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” — Netflix, January 28

Description : “For heartbroken Anna (Kristen Bell), every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder … Or did she?”