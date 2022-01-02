The 5 most anticipated new TV shows premiering in January, including HBO Max’s ‘Peacemaker’

- Every month, Insider looks at the most anticipated new TV shows using data from the app TV Time.
- The list is derived from US users who use the app to track and react to what they’re watching.
- James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” spinoff “Peacemaker” debuts on HBO Max in January.
5. “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window” — Netflix, January 28
Description: “For heartbroken Anna (Kristen Bell), every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder … Or did she?”
4. “The Afterparty” — Apple TV+, January 28
Description: “The Afterparty is a murder-mystery comedy set at a high school reunion afterparty. Each of the eight episodes will feature a retelling of the same night told through a different character’s perspective, each with its own unique visual format and film genre to match the teller’s personality.”
3. “How I Met Your Father” — Hulu, January 18
Description: “In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2022 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”
2. “The Gilded Age” — HBO, January 24
Description: “The Gilded Age begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook (Jacobson) moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Baranski) and Ada Brook (Nixon). Exposed to a world on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path?”
1. “Peacemaker” — HBO Max, January 13
Description: “Peacemaker explores the continuing story of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of executive producer James Gunn’s 2021 film The Suicide Squad — a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it!”