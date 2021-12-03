The 5 most anticipated new TV shows premiering in December, including a new ‘Star Wars’ series

- Every month, Insider looks at the most anticipated new TV shows using data from the app TV Time.
- The list is derived from US users who use the app to track and react to what they’re watching.
- Disney+’s new “Star Wars” series, “The Book of Boba Fett,” debuts this month.
- A prequel to the hit cable series “Yellowstone” arrives on Paramount+.
5. “Abbot Elementary” — ABC, December 7
Description: “In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.”
4. “Station Eleven” — HBO Max, December 16
Description: “A limited series based on Emily St. John Mandel’s international bestseller, Station Eleven is a post-apocalyptic saga that follows survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.”
3. “And Just Like That…” — December 9, HBO Max
Description: “If you have good friends in your corner, anything is possible. After all the years, and all the changes, a new chapter of Sex and the City begins.”
2. “1883” — Paramount+, December 19
Description: “From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of Yellowstone, 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.”
1. “The Book of Boba Fett” — Disney+, December 29
Description: “‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of ‘The Mandalorian,’ finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”