The top 5 new TV shows premiering in February, including Netflix’s ‘Vikings’ sequel and a Jack Reacher show

- Every month, Insider looks at the most anticipated new TV shows using data from the app TV Time.
- The list is derived from US users who use the app to track and react to what they’re watching.
- Amazon’s “Reacher” and Netflix’s new “Vikings” series arrive in February.
5. “Inventing Anna” — Netflix, February 11
Description: “Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A reporter digs into how Anna Delvey convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress. Based on a true story.”
4. “Pam and Tommy” — Hulu, February 2
Description: “Set in the Wild West early days of the Internet, “Pam & Tommy” is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) sex tape. Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen), the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown cultural obsession when it hit the Web in 1997.”
3. “Vikings: Valhalla” — Netflix, February 25
Description: “In this sequel to ‘Vikings,’ a hundred years have passed and a new generation of legendary heroes arises to forge its own destiny — and make history.”
2. “Power Book IV: Force” — Starz, February 6
Description: “‘Power Book IV: Force’ centers on fan-favorite character Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora, after he cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good. As Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha, and the only city he’s ever known, he makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades. What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets and lies Tommy thought were long buried.”
1. “Reacher” — Amazon Prime Video, February 4
Description: “Based on the books by Lee Child, Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) was arrested for murder and now the police need his help.”