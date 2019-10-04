The 8 songs that broke into YouTube's top music chart this week

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Every week, YouTube shares its music chart toppers, including a list of songs that made it into YouTube’s top 100 in the US for the first time.

This week, DaBaby’s “Intro” made its YouTube chart debut at No. 6, and Bryson Tiller – who was featured on DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” in 2017 – earned his own spot at No. 98.

Green Day’s hit “Wake Me Up When September Ends” experienced its annual return to fame on YouTube this week, with views on the last day of the month reaching over 395,000, according to the video-sharing platform.

But that’s not the only song that experienced a spike in popularity.

YouTube shared a list of the latest entries into its US top songs chart, which includes several rappers as well as a K-pop group and a country singer.

YouTube calculates its top songs chart by combining views on all official versions of a song. This includes the official music video, user-made videos with the official song, and lyric videos, although paid advertising views are no longer counted.

YouTube had over 2 billion monthly active users as of earlier this year.

Here are the eight songs that broke YouTube’s top 100 for the first time this week:

8. “No Bap Freestyle” by Young M.A

Chart ranking: 99

Views: 1.52 million

Brooklyn-born rapper Young M.A rose to fame with her 2016 viral hit “OOOUUU,” although her debut album “Herstory in the Making” didn’t drop until last month. Sheldon Pearce, a contributing writer to Pitchfork, called her “one of the best [rappers] anywhere,” and she’s also one of very few female rappers who speaks openly about being gay.

7. “Don’t” by Bryson Tiller

Chart ranking: 98

Views: 1.52 million

Bryson Tiller, who was featured on DJ Khaled’s popular song “Wild Thoughts” in 2017 along with Rihanna, has broken into the top charts.

6. “Homemade” by Jake Owen

Chart ranking: 89

Views: 1.6 million

Jake Owen, the “Homemade” country singer, recently inked a worldwide publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music, Billboard’s Annie Reuter reported. Owen released his latest album, “Greetings from… Jake,” in March.

5. “Gummo (Snitch Remix)” by Toronto Guy Cody

Chart ranking: 75

Views: 1.81 million

Toronto Guy Cody, a hip-hop and rap singer with almost 35,000 subscribers on YouTube, entered the top 100 chart for his song “Gummo (Snitch Remix).” The new song plays on rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s song “Gummo” and his recent reputation for his role in the federal trial of two alleged members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

4. “Feel Special” by TWICE

Chart ranking: 51

Views: 2.59 million

K-pop group TWICE, which features nine female members, released its “Feel Special” album Sept. 23. When the group posted a teaser video for the album on YouTube, it garnered over 2 million views within 24 hours, Tamar Herman reported for Pitchfork.

3. “Heartless” by Polo G featuring Mustard

Chart ranking: 36

Views: 3.34 million

Polo G, a 20-year-old rapper from Chicago, quickly rose to fame in 2019 after being released from Cook County Jail in May of 2018, according to Pitchfork’s Alphonse Pierre. “Die a Legend,” Polo G’s debut album, dropped on June 7 and he’s currently on tour around the US.

2. “Satish” by Tee Grizzley

Chart ranking: 14

Views: 5.65 million

Tee Grizzley’s “Satish” shot to No. 14 for its first week on YouTube Music’s US top 100 chart. The rapper lost his aunt and manager Jobina Brown in August when she was shot to death in the backseat of Tee Grizzley’s car, Pitchfork’s Matthew Strauss reported. “Satish” addresses the tragedy and features footage of Brown in the music video.

1. “Intro” by DaBaby

Chart ranking: 6

Views: 7.78 million

DaBaby’s “Intro” from the album “Kirk,” his second in a year, made its first appearance on YouTube Music’s top 100 in the US at No. 6. The “Intro” video debuted at number one in the US and 34 worldwide.

