The top 5 new TV shows premiering in April

Showtime ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’

Every month, TV Time provides Business Insider with the five most anticipated new TV shows.

April includes Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” and FX on Hulu’s “Miss America.”

“Penny Dreadful” fans can look forward to a new series this month with “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,” starring “Game of Thrones” alum Natalie Dormer. And FX on Hulu continues on with “Mrs. America,” starring Cate Blanchett.

Every month, Business Insider runs down the five most anticipated new shows using data from television-tracking app TV Time, derived from its millions of users around the world who use the app to track and react to what they’re watching.

Surprisingly absent from this month’s list is Netflix, but it’s dropping the second season of Ricky Gervais’ returning series, “After Life.”

Below are the five most anticipated new shows of April:

5. “Run” — HBO, April 12

HBO Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson in ‘Run’

Description: “Written and produced by Vicky Jones, half-hour comedy series RUN follows a woman whose humdrum life is thrown upside down when she receives a text from her college sweetheart inviting her to drop everything and meet him in New York to fulfil the pact they made 17 years previously.”

4. “Tales From the Loop” —Amazon Prime Video, April 3

Amazon Prime Video ‘Tale from the Loop’

Description: “Inspired by the wondrous paintings of Simon Stålenhag, Tales from the Loop explores the mind-bending adventures of the people who live above the Loop, a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe – making things previously relegated to science fiction, possible.”

3. “Tower of God” — Crunchyroll, April 1

Crunchyroll ‘Tower of God’

Description: “A young man will battle his way through a mysterious tower as he strives to find the only friend he’s ever known. A Crunchyroll and WEBTOON production, based on the comic created by SIU.”

2. “Mrs. America” — FX on Hulu, April 15

FX on Hulu Cate Blanchett in ‘Mrs. America’

Description: “Mrs. America tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly, aka ‘the sweetheart of the silent majority.’ Through the eyes of the women of the era – both Schlafly and second wave feminists Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, Shirley Chisholm, Bella Abzug and Jill Ruckelshaus – the series explores how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the 70s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted the political landscape.”

1. “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” — Showtime, April 26

Showtime Natalie Dormer in ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’

Description: “1938 Los Angeles is a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega and his partner Lewis Michener become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.”

