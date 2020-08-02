The top 9 shows on Netflix this week, from 'Fear City' to 'Shameless'

Showtime ‘Shameless’

“Fear City,” “Shameless,” and “Dark Desire” are all popular on Netflix this week.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular TV shows on Netflix.

The longrunning Showtime series “Shameless” debuted new episodes on Netflix recently, propelling it up Netflix’s popularity rankings.

ESPN’s “Last Dance” docuseries about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls continues to be a hit on the streaming giant.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular TV shows of the week in the US:

9. “Indian Matchmaking” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “Matchmaker Sima Taparia guides clients in the U.S. and India in the arranged marriage process, offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 67%

What critics said: “Natural light suffuses the production, and the colourful B-roll footage in India is refreshingly free of stereotypes. The 35- to 40-minute runtime is well suited to the storylines, with well-constructed cliffhangers underscoring the series’ narrative.” – Hollywood Reporter (season 1)

8. “Last Chance U” (Netflix original, 2016-present)

Netflix

Description:“Elite athletes with difficult pasts turn to junior college football for a last shot at turning their lives around and achieving their dreams.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%

What critics said: “There’s the season where the team wins in spite of their personal issues, and the season where everything goes wrong because of them. This new season is the latter, and you won’t see a better drama all summer.” – Guardian (season 4)

7. “In the Dark” (The CW, 2019-present)

The CW

Description: “A blind woman with vices finds herself in the middle of a murder investigation when her best friend turns up dead.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 73%

What critics said: “Good actors like these can only do so much with muddled, unsatisfying plots and thin characterisation.” – Den of Geek (season 1)

6. “Down to Earth with Zac Efron” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “Actor Zac Efron journeys around the world with wellness expert Darin Olien in a travel show that explores healthy, sustainable ways to live.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 67%

What critics said: “It’s not resonant, it’s not revelatory, it’s just a professional himbo going on a vacation paid for by Netflix. And honestly, I’m not mad at it! He had fun, I had fun, Wildcats in the house, etc.” – Mashable (season 1)

5. “Dark Desire” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “Married Alma spends a fateful weekend away from home that ignites passion, ends in tragedy and leads her to question the truth about those close to her.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

4. “Shameless” (Showtime, 2011-2020)

Showtime

Description: “This dramedy based on a British series centres on siblings in a dysfunctional Chicago family who struggle while coping with their alcoholic father.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85%

What critics said: “‘Shameless’ is still more than good enough this season to take up space in existing fans’ hearts.” – Uproxx(season 10)

3. “Cursed” (Netflix original, 2020-present)

Netflix

Description: “Armed with mysterious powers and a legendary sword, young rebel Nimue joins forces with charming mercenary Arthur on a mission to save her people.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 71%

What critics said: “‘Cursed’ is still a lot of fun, but don’t expect anything too revolutionary from this safely subversive new Netflix show.” – Nerdist (season 1)

2. “Fear City: New York vs. the Mafia” (Netflix original, 2020)

Netflix

Description: “Five Mafia families ruled New York with a bloody fist in the 1970s and ’80s, until a group of federal agents tried the unthinkable: taking them down.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 67%

What critics said: “To tell this story with the scope it requires, ‘Fear City’ would have needed to double its running time at minimum.” – Newsday

1. “The Last Dance” (ESPN, 2020)

Robert Sullivan/Staff for Getty Images

Description: “This docuseries chronicles the rise of superstar Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, with unaired footage from an unforgettable 1997-98 season.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 96%

What critics said: “‘The Last Dance’ shows the best dances are done with a partner, or in this case, several.” –Detroit News

