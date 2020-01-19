The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

Disney Plus ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

Netflix’s “The Witcher” is back on top this week and the new addition is Disney Plus’ “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

Netflix’s “The Witcher” and Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” are engaged in a streaming battle. “The Witcher” topped “The Mandalorian” as the most in-demand streaming series in the US this week, trading places from last week.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services in the US. The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardised TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or a download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or a comment on social media, for instance.

The new addition to the list this week is Disney Plus’ “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Truth Be Told” (Apple TV Plus)

Apple

Average demand expressions: 30,411,067

Description:“When new evidence compels podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation, she comes face to face with Warren Cave (Aaron Paul), the man she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars. Her investigation navigates urgent concerns about privacy, media and race.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 31%

What critics said: “It’s interesting, but it drags; it’s enjoyable while you watch, but you don’t rush to return to it. It’s just fine- but it’s not essential TV that you need to pay for a streaming platform to enjoy.” – Paste Magazine (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered December 6 on Apple TV Plus. See more insights here.

8. “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Average demand expressions: 30,511,154

Description:“The 10-episode scripted series, set as the real-life East High, where the original movie was filmed, follows a group of students as they countdown to opening night of their school’s first-ever production of ‘High School Musical.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 79%

What critics said: “The series is not a reinvention of its genre, but it shines in its little specifics, like the agony of listening to someone slog through reading stage directions out loud, or impromptu harmonies that are really just singing an octave up.” – New York Times (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered November 12 on Disney Plus. See more insights here.

7. “Harley Quinn” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 30,902,304

Description: “Harley Quinn has finally broken things off with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City in this adult animated action-comedy series which also features Poison Ivy and a whole cast of heroes and villains, old and new, from the DC Universe.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 89%

What critics said: “Ultimately, Harley Quinn might be an economical watch, but it feels expansive, partially because the supporting cast pops with every shade of personality.” – Uproxx(season 1)

Season 1 premiered on November 29 on DC Universe. See more insights here.

6. “The Crown” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 31,803,909

Description:“This drama follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 90%

What critics said: “It remains an engaging mix of personal drama and world events, and it humanizes members of the royal family in ways that are little short of miraculous.” –Salt Lake Tribune (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered November 17 on Netflix. See more insights here.

5. “Titans” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 57,123,811

Description: “‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 85%

What critics said: “Titans still isn’t quite up there with some of the better superhero small screen offerings but it might be soon enough.” – ComicBookMovie.com (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe on September 6. See more insights here.

4. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 68,014,355

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “Overall, there was a lot to like in the Duffer Brothers’ third foray into this series …” – i09 (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix. See more insights here.

3. “You” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 76,971,207

Description:“A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 92%

What critics said: “Season 2 proves Season 1 wasn’t lightning in a bottle.” – Indiewire (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on Netflix on December 26. See more insights here.

2. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Average demand expressions: 105,784,458

Description:“After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 95%

What critics said: “It is a relief and a joy to see that The Mandalorian knows what it is here to do; it knows who it is fighting for.” – Vanity Fair (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus on November 12. See more insights here.

1. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 111,404,191

Description:“Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 67%

What critics said: “When the worst thing you can say about a series is that every episode ends up being better than the one that preceded it, that leaves an exciting amount of room to grow.” – AV Club(Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20. See more insights here.

