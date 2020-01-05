The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

Apple TV Plus ‘Truth Be Told’

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

Netflix’s “The Witcher” dethroned Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian.”

This week’s new entry is Apple TV Plus’ “Truth Be Told.” And Netflix’s “You” returns to the list.

Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” wasn’t the biggest show in the US for long. Netflix’s “The Witcher” quickly dethroned the “Star Wars” series as the most in-demand show in the US and the world.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services in the US. The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardised TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or a download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or a comment on social media, for instance.

The new additions to the list this week are Netflix’s second season of “You” and Apple TV Plus’ “Truth Be Told,” even though it’s the latest Apple series to receive poor reviews from critics. It’s the only Apple TV Plus show besides “Dickinson” to make the list since the service launched in November.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “The Crown” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 32,018,362

Description:“This drama follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 91%

What critics said: “Colman does a fine job of capturing Elizabeth’s steely resolve against interfering in any drama, but the show seems to have lost interest in her as a character.” – The Atlantic (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered November 17 on Netflix. See more insights here.

8. “Truth Be Told” (Apple TV Plus)

Apple TV Plus

Average demand expressions: 32,412,276

Description:“When new evidence compels podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation, she comes face to face with Warren Cave (Aaron Paul), the man she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars. Her investigation navigates urgent concerns about privacy, media and race.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 31%

What critics said: “There’s very little tension, and that compulsive ‘can’t wait to learn what happens next’ feeling you get from true crime stories in the Serial mould is completely missing here.” – The Verge (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered December 6 on Apple TV Plus. See more insights here.

7. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 33,345,147

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “Lucifer combines style with a rather playful charm in its concept.” – Entertainment Voice (season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix May 8. See more insights here.

6. “The Expanse” (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon

Average demand expressions: 34,491,239

Description: “With the Ring Gates now open to thousands of new planets, a blood-soaked gold rush begins, igniting new conflicts between Earth, Mars, and the Belt. Meanwhile, on one unexplored planet, the Rocinante crew gets caught in a violent clash between an Earth mining corporation and desperate Belter settlers as deadly, new threats from the protomolecule emerge.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “What’s particularly impressive about The Expanse is, though the plots sometimes go all over the place, you’ll reach a point where you suddenly realise you love these characters.” – Thrillist (season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Prime Video December 13. See more insights here.

5. “Titans” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 53,968,538

Description: “‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 85%

What critics said: “This hard-hitting drama provided much of the talented cast with some juicy material, while also allowing the show to continue to go from strength-to-strength.” – WhatCulture (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe on September 6. See more insights here.

4. “You” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 64,658,995

Description:“A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 91%

What critics said: “It’s as tasty, and as bad for you, as ever.” – New York Times (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on Netflix on December 26. See more insights here.

3. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 76,857,306

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “Even while some things go a bit too predictably, the last two episodes tie everything and everyone together in spectacular, emotional fashion.” – Dallas Morning News (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix. See more insights here.

2. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Average demand expressions: 131,274,861

Description:“After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 94%

What critics said: “[The Mandalorian] has an empire of sentiment serving as the wind at its back, and as long as it keeps up its momentum, even those of us programmed to dissect and critique programs may be content to simply sail along with it.” – Salon (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus on November 12. See more insights here.

1. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 139,968,645

Description:“Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 60%

What critics said: “Although ‘The Witcher’ is more fantasy balderdash, it’s also somewhat addictive fantasy balderdash. Bring on the blood-spilling, the orgies, the haunted forests and wizards: It seems we can’t get enough.” – Detroit News(Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20. See more insights here.

