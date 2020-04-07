The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

Netflix ‘Ozark’

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

This week includes Netflix’s “Ozark” and Disney Plus’ “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

Netflix’s “Ozark” returned with its third season last week to critical acclaim, with the highest Rotten Tomatoes critic score of any of the seasons by far. And fans are loving it, too.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardised TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or a download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or a comment on social media, for instance.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Ozark” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 37,032,056

Description:“A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $US500 million in five years to appease a drug boss.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 96%

What critics said: “Season 3 is a marked improvement over Season 2, dialling up the pressure and tossing in just enough surprises to keep the audience on their toes.” –Indiewire (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered March 27 on Netflix. See more insights here.

8. “On My Block” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 38,725,449

Description: “In a rough inner-city Los Angeles neighbourhood, four smart, funny and streetwise teens find their lifelong friendship tested as they begin high school.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “More than previous seasons, it feels like On My Block Season 3 would benefit from a week-to-week episode release rather than the traditional Netflix dump. Subplots and b-stories fade in a binge.” – Mashable (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered on Netflix on March 11. See more insights here.

7. “Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 40,888,340

Description: “Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new ‘Narcos’ saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 87%

What critics said: “The second season of Narcos: Mexico, then, is far from flawless – but there are enough reminders of what has made the show such a phenomenon to make it a worthy watch.” – Radio Times (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered February 13 on Netflix. See more insights here.

6. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 42,430,404

Description: “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 67%

What critics said: “At the end of each episode, I absolutely did not stand up; scream, ‘What the hell was that?!’; and then tell everyone within earshot what I’d just seen.” – Vulture (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20. See more insights here.

5. “Titans” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 43,617,998

Description:“‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “With a bit of time, Titans might end up getting steady on its feet again and returning to being one of the better live-action cape shows, but for the time being, it’s definitely showed itself to be a bit more than rusty.” – io9 (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe on September 6. See more insights here.

4. “Star Trek: Picard” (CBS All Access)

CBS All Access

Average demand expressions: 51,320,116

Description: “‘Star Trek: Picard’ features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation.’ The new series will follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 87%

What critics said: “Picard feels less like a show dead-set on being the most Star Trek property it can be and more the product of a group of clever writers (and self-professed fans).” – Vanity Fair(season 1)

Season 1 premiered on January 23 on CBS All Access. See more insights here.

3. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Lucasfilm

Average demand expressions: 53,907,311

Description: “After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 93%

What critics said: “Even those suffering Star Wars fatigue will delight in this knockout series.” – 3AW (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus on November 12. See more insights here.

2. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Average demand expressions: 55,660,835

Description: “From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “All the major names that returned to the Star Wars movies over the past half-decade were certainly exciting, and hearing animation stalwart Dee Bradley Baker’s voice in new episodes of The Clone Wars is in many ways equally thrilling.” – Syfy Wire (season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights here.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 68,363,827

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “With Game of Thrones gone, there’s been a lot of talk about the end of communal watching experiences, but at this point, Stranger Things is more or less a big-budget summer blockbuster we can all watch at home simultaneously.” – Film School Rejects (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix. See more insights here.

