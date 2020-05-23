The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

Netflix ‘Outer Banks

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

Disney Plus’ “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” is still the top series, despite concluding earlier this month.

Disney Plus’ “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” concluded on May 4, but it’s still the top TV series in the US.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services in the US.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardised TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance. The list is ranked by how much more in demand the top series are than the average TV show in the US.

Last week’s newcomer, Netflix’s “Outer Banks,” also continued to be in demand this week, but dipped slightly, falling behind DC Universe shows “Titans” and “Harley Quinn.”

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 28.6

Description: “Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new ‘Narcos’ saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 87%

What critics said: “This second season of ‘Narcos: Mexico’… is perhaps the the harshest, the most violent, and the most pertinent yet.” – Deadline (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered February 13 on Netflix. See more insights for “Narcos Mexico.“

8. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 30.0

Description: “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 67%

What critics said: “I wouldn’t say it’s the ‘Game of Thrones’ killer Netflix were wishing for, but ‘The Witcher’ is still worth a watch.” – New Zealand Herald (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20. See more insights for “The Witcher“.

7. “Money Heist (La Casa de Papel)” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 35.7

Description: “Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 75%

What critics said: “The tent interrogations especially are so drab and some of the romantic yearnings of the young guns too flaccid.” – Film Companion (Season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix April 3. See more insights for “Money Heist.“

6. “Outer Banks” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 37.0

Description: “On an island of haves and have-nots, teen John B enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father’s disappearance.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 70%

What critics said: “‘Outer Banks’ isn’t exactly wholesome, but there is something about its sun-soaked adventure that feels emotionally authentic to the teen experience.” –Paste Magazine (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on April 15. See more insights for “Outer Banks.”

5. “Harley Quinn” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 39.6

Description: “Harley Quinn has taken down the Joker and Gotham City is finally hers for the taking…whatever’s left of it that is. Gotham has become a desolate wasteland, left in ruins, following the huge earthquake caused by the collapse of Joker’s tower. Harley’s celebration in this newly created chaos is cut short when Penguin, Bane, Mr. Freeze, The Riddler, and Two-Face join forces to restore order in the criminal underworld. Calling themselves the Injustice League, this group now stands in the way of Harley and her crew from taking sole control of Gotham as the top villains of the city.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 88%

What critics said: “The new season has a darker tone, which I’m just not sure works for it … Maybe the writers have some tricks up their sleeves for some fun shenanigans for Harley and her crew to get into. This isn’t a great start, though.” – Forbes (season 2)

Season 2 premiered April 3 on DC Universe. See more insights for “Harley Quinn.“

4. “Titans” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 40.5

Description:“‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “The show’s simply carrying too much baggage at the start and is reaching for a conclusion too long after the ostensible end of season 1 to deliver much in the way of a fulfilling resolution or a promising new beginning.” – Screenrant (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe on September 6. See more insights for “Titans.“

3. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 57.3

Description: “After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 93%

What critics said: “It’s one of the better (and more original) things to come out of the Disney takeover. It does, however, retreat to safer territory by the middle of the series, becoming a far more conventionally ‘Star Wars’ affair.” –Cinetopia(Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus on November 12. See more insights for “The Mandalorian.”

2. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 59.4

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “Even while some things go a bit too predictably, the last two episodes tie everything and everyone together in spectacular, emotional fashion.” – Dallas Morning News (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix. See more insights for “Stranger Things.”

1. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 65.1

Description: “From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new ‘Clone Wars’ episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “The closing scenes are excellent about setting a somber mood and making that transition from the Prequels into the gloomy Imperial era.” – IGN (season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

