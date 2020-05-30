The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

Apple TV Plus ‘Defending Jacob’

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

Apple TV Plus’ “Defending Jacob” is back on the audience demand charts this week.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Apple’s “Defending Jacob” is back on the audience demand charts this week, showing that the series is still drawing interest while Apple TV Plus itself shows signs of sluggish subscriber growth.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services in the US.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardised TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance. The list is ranked by how much more in demand the top series are than the average TV show in the US.

Netflix’s “Stranger Things” is also back on top this week, dethroning Disney Plus’ “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 30.4

Description: “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 67%

What critics said: “When the worst thing you can say about a series is that every episode ends up being better than the one that preceded it, that leaves an exciting amount of room to grow.” – AV Club (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20. See more insights for “The Witcher.“

8. “Outer Banks” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 31.0

Description: “On an island of haves and have-nots, teen John B enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father’s disappearance.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 70%

What critics said: “Some of those later confrontations buckle under the weight of their plot connecting, but when ‘Outer Banks’ dials its melodrama to its own sweet spot, there’s enough fun to keep a story-hungry audience following along the trail.” – Indiewire (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on April 15. See more insights for “Outer Banks.”

7. “Defending Jacob” (Apple TV Plus)

Apple TV Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 31.1

Description: “In this gripping, character-driven thriller, a shocking crime rocks a small Massachusetts town and one family in particular, forcing an assistant district attorney to choose between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 71%

What critics said: “You’ve seen it before, perhaps, but don’t let that stop you. ‘Defending Jacob’ is gripping enough in its own way, despite some of the familiar moves, and the acting is consistently fine.” – Boston Globe (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Apple TV Plus on April 24. See more insights for “Defending Jacob.”

6. “Money Heist (La Casa de Papel)” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 34.1

Description: “Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 75%

What critics said: “Plot dynamics are being reheated and repeated, with diminishing returns. All the joy in the heist format is wondering how the robbers will escape. With Money Heist, I’m starting to dread the new ways the producers will find to keep me locked in.” – Independent (Season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix April 3. See more insights for “Money Heist.“

5. “Harley Quinn” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 38.4

Description: “Harley Quinn has taken down the Joker and Gotham City is finally hers for the taking…whatever’s left of it that is. Gotham has become a desolate wasteland, left in ruins, following the huge earthquake caused by the collapse of Joker’s tower. Harley’s celebration in this newly created chaos is cut short when Penguin, Bane, Mr. Freeze, The Riddler, and Two-Face join forces to restore order in the criminal underworld. Calling themselves the Injustice League, this group now stands in the way of Harley and her crew from taking sole control of Gotham as the top villains of the city.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 88%

What critics said: “If you weren’t sold on the first season of Harley Quinn, the Season 2 premiere probably won’t change your mind. However, the series looks to be even stronger in its sophomore outing.” – IGN (season 2)

Season 2 premiered April 3 on DC Universe. See more insights for “Harley Quinn.“

4. “Titans” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 39.1

Description:“‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “It’s a bit cartoonish, and low-tech, sure. But once the veil is lifted, and the eyeliner is wiped off, it feels as if Titans can at last breathe.” – CBR (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe on September 6. See more insights for “Titans.“

3. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 48.7

Description: “After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 93%

What critics said: “The universe-building of Episode One gives way to a self-contained thieving Jawa story and the whole thing looks and feels so damned cool, it will suck you into the world all over again.” – The Sun (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus on November 12. See more insights for “The Mandalorian.”

2. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 56.3

Description: “From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new ‘Clone Wars’ episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “All the major names that returned to the Star Wars movies over the past half-decade were certainly exciting, and hearing animation stalwart Dee Bradley Baker’s voice in new episodes of The Clone Wars is in many ways equally thrilling.” – Syfy Wire (season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 62.5

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “Even the most distinctive moments feel disconnected from the rest, especially a segment in the final episode that feels as if its sole purpose is to be extracted and recirculated as a meme.” – Slate (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix. See more insights for “Stranger Things.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.