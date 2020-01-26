The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

Disney Plus ‘The Mandalorian’

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” retook the lead from Netflix’s “The Witcher” this week.

Netflix’s “The Witcher” and Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” continue their tug of war, with the latter reclaiming the title of most in-demand streaming series in the US.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services in the US. The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardised TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or a download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or a comment on social media, for instance.

“Narcos: Mexico” is a new addition this week ahead of the second season’s debut in February.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 29,670,662

Description:“Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new ‘Narcos’ saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 89%

What critics said: “This season is a wonderful showcase for two talented Latinx actors who’ve long deserved a high-profile TV project.” – NPR (Season 1)

Season 2 premiers February 13 on Netflix. See more insights here.

8. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 31,787,015

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “Lucifer combines style with a rather playful charm in its concept.” – Entertainment Voice (season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix May 8. See more insights here.

7. “Grace and Frankie” (Netflix)

Melissa Moseley / Netflix

Average demand expressions: 32,027,353

Description: “They’re not friends, but when their husbands leave them for each other, proper Grace and eccentric Frankie begin to bond.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 5): 100%

What critics said: “Though far from perfect, Grace and Frankie season 6 is one of the better seasons the show has to offer. ” – Daily Dot (season 6)

Season 6 premiered on Netflix January 15. See more insights here.

6. “Harley Quinn” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 34,060,380

Description: “Harley Quinn has finally broken things off with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City in this adult animated action-comedy series which also features Poison Ivy and a whole cast of heroes and villains, old and new, from the DC Universe.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 89%

What critics said: “Add pitch-perfect comedic timing, a solid cast of comedy’s hardest hitters, and inimitable chemistry presented in the form of one of the most satisfying female friendships in a long while, and you have one of the best shows of the year, easily.” – AV Club (season 1)

Season 1 premiered on November 29 on DC Universe. See more insights here.

5. “Titans” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 50,884,046

Description: “‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 85%

What critics said: “Freed of the leftover baggage from Season 1, the series is now able to move forward and establish a more engaging status quo for its heroes.” – IGN (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe on September 6. See more insights here.

4. “You” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 55,570,970

Description:“A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 89%

What critics said: “‘You’ is still fun, and its ending easily sets up a Season 3. But there are only so many times Joe can worm his way out of an impossible situation before viewers stop caring.” – Observer (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on Netflix on December 26. See more insights here.

3. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 67,016,495

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “While ‘Stranger Things’ will always have its diehard fans, this season has far more to prove about the show’s overall longevity than any other.” – Variety (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix. See more insights here.

2. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 85,394,300

Description:“Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 66%

What critics said: “The Witcher, for all its convoluted inanity, manages to buck expectations of female characters in a TV fantasy series simply by writing them the way men in the genre normally are.” – Daily Beast(Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20. See more insights here.

1. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Average demand expressions: 96,551,014

Description:“After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 95%

What critics said: “Even dug-in purists who haven’t enjoyed a single Star Wars thing since Return of the Jedi might find themselves loving this exquisitely judged new series.” – Sydney Morning Herald (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus on November 12. See more insights here.

