The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

This week includes “The Midnight Gospel,” a surprise animated hit from Netflix.

Netflix’s new animated series, “The Midnight Gospel,” is a surprise hit and gaining in audience demand while the one-time sensation, “Tiger King,” dramatically dipped to the point where it’s not among this week’s most in-demand streaming originals.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardised TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or a download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or a comment on social media, for instance.

Disney Plus’ final season of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” dramatically surged in demand this week after the series finale debuted on May 4, otherwise known as “Star Wars” Day.

But last week‘s newcomers, Apple TV Plus’ “Defending Jacob” and Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere,” disappeared this week.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “The Midnight Gospel” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 32,846,492

Description:“Traversing trippy worlds inside his universe simulator, a space caster explores existential questions about life, death and everything in between.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 90%

What critics said: “We often say that a show is ‘like nothing else on television’ and it’s usually an act of critical hyperbole. Trust me. It’s true here.” – RogerEbert.com(Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on April 20. See more insights here.

8. “Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 33,194,298

Description: “Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new ‘Narcos’ saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 87%

What critics said: “The second season of Narcos: Mexico, then, is far from flawless – but there are enough reminders of what has made the show such a phenomenon to make it a worthy watch.” – Radio Times (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered February 13 on Netflix. See more insights here.

7. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 34,076,054

Description: “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 67%

What critics said: “It is messy, and absurd, but also – it is fun.” – The Atlantic (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20. See more insights here.

6. “Harley Quinn” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 34,470,458

Description:“Harley Quinn has taken down the Joker and Gotham City is finally hers for the taking…whatever’s left of it that is. Gotham has become a desolate wasteland, left in ruins, following the huge earthquake caused by the collapse of Joker’s tower. Harley’s celebration in this newly created chaos is cut short when Penguin, Bane, Mr. Freeze, The Riddler, and Two-Face join forces to restore order in the criminal underworld. Calling themselves the Injustice League, this group now stands in the way of Harley and her crew from taking sole control of Gotham as the top villains of the city.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 88%

What critics said: “If you weren’t sold on the first season of Harley Quinn, the Season 2 premiere probably won’t change your mind. However, the series looks to be even stronger in its sophomore outing.” – IGN (season 2)

Season 2 premiered April 3 on DC Universe. See more insights here.

5. “Titans” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 40,950,684

Description:“‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “This hard-hitting drama provided much of the talented cast with some juicy material, while also allowing the show to continue to go from strength-to-strength.” – What Culture (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe on September 6. See more insights here.

4. “Money Heist (La Casa de Papel)” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 45,905,200

Description: “Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 75%

What critics said: “If you are looking for addictive entertainment, this fourth season of ‘Money Heist’ has more than enough doses of it.” – Espinoff (Season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix April 3. See more insights here.

3. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Average demand expressions: 53,820,742

Description: “After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 93%

What critics said: “[The Mandalorian] has an empire of sentiment serving as the wind at its back, and as long as it keeps up its momentum, even those of us programmed to dissect and critique programs may be content to simply sail along with it.” – Salon(Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus on November 12. See more insights here.

2. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 57,853,672

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “Even the most distinctive moments feel disconnected from the rest, especially a segment in the final episode that feels as if its sole purpose is to be extracted and recirculated as a meme.” – Slate(Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix. See more insights here.

1. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Average demand expressions: 126,320,893

Description: “From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “The overall ending to seven seasons can feel rudely abrupt when other threads are hanging. But the solemn meditation on the casualties of war and the slow-yet-swift-feeling disintegration of a seemingly secure world is the microcosm of the entire series.” – Slashfilm (season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights here.

