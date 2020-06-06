The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

Netflix ‘Lucifer’

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

Netflix’s “Lucifer” returned to the list this week after news on the series.

Netflix’s “Lucifer” is back on the audience demand charts this week.

The streaming giant had renewed the series for a fifth and final season, but TV Line reported this week that star Tom Ellis has signed a new deal that could lead to a sixth season.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardised TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance. The list is ranked by how much more in demand the top series are than the average TV show in the US.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 29.5

Description: “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 67%

What critics said: “I wouldn’t say it’s the Game of Thrones killer Netflix were wishing for, but The Witcher is still worth a watch.” – New Zealand Herald (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20. See more insights for “The Witcher.“

8. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 29.7

Description:“Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “The more I think about it, the more I stand by my belief that the majority of season four is among the very best episodes the Lucifer has to offer.” –AV Club (Season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix on May 8, 2019. See more insights for “Lucifer.”

7. “Money Heist (La Casa de Papel)” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 31.7

Description: “Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 75%

What critics said: “Money Heist does an exceptional job of crafting intricate, layered stories, but it needs to be extra careful depending on how Arturo’s story plays out.” – Tell-Tale TV (Season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix April 3. See more insights for “Money Heist.“

6. “Defending Jacob” (Apple TV Plus)

Apple TV Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 36.7

Description: “In this gripping, character-driven thriller, a shocking crime rocks a small Massachusetts town and one family in particular, forcing an assistant district attorney to choose between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 71%

What critics said: “‘Defending Jacob’ has great ingredients, but the portion size is off.” – New York Times (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Apple TV Plus on April 24. See more insights for “Defending Jacob.”

5. “Harley Quinn” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 36.9

Description: “Harley Quinn has taken down the Joker and Gotham City is finally hers for the taking…whatever’s left of it that is. Gotham has become a desolate wasteland, left in ruins, following the huge earthquake caused by the collapse of Joker’s tower. Harley’s celebration in this newly created chaos is cut short when Penguin, Bane, Mr. Freeze, The Riddler, and Two-Face join forces to restore order in the criminal underworld. Calling themselves the Injustice League, this group now stands in the way of Harley and her crew from taking sole control of Gotham as the top villains of the city.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 88%

What critics said: “Harley’s choice to drag her feet instead of seizing control at such an opportune time doesn’t quite gel with the determined woman we’ve come to know during the previous season.” – AV Club (season 2)

Season 2 premiered April 3 on DC Universe. See more insights for “Harley Quinn.“

4. “Titans” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 40.8

Description:“‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “Titans is not going to blow anyone away but it will still appeal to established fans and has some nice moments for fans of DC Comics history.” – JoBlo(Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe on September 6. See more insights for “Titans.“

3. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 46.6

Description: “From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new ‘Clone Wars’ episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “Its impressive visuals and balance of action and focus on the characters makes it feel as if the series had never left.” – Flickering Myth (season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

2. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 49.0

Description: “After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 93%

What critics said: “Even those suffering Star Wars fatigue will delight in this knockout series following the adventures of hard-bitten bounty hunter Din Djarin.” – 3AW (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus on November 12. See more insights for “The Mandalorian.”

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 58.3

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “There’s a new scene stealer in Priah Ferguson, who plays Lucas’ sister Erica, whose bratty attitude translates into hilarious disposition for the entire group.” – US Weekly (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix. See more insights for “Stranger Things.”

