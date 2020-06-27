The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

DC Universe/HBO Max ‘Doom Patrol’

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

This week includes Netflix’s “Lucifer” and DC Universe/HBO Max’s “Doom Patrol.”

DC Universe’s “Doom Patrol” returned this week with season two, and two ways to watch. The show is now streaming on both DC Universe and WarnerMedia’s new streamer, HBO Max.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardised TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance. The list is ranked by how much more in demand the top series are than the average TV show in the US.

Netflix’s “Lucifer” is also in high demand after the streaming giant announced this week it renewed it for a sixth and final season.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 30.3

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “The more I think about it, the more I stand by my belief that the majority of season four is among the very best episodes the Lucifer has to offer.” –AV Club (Season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix on May 8, 2019 and has been renewed for two more seasons. See more insights for “Lucifer.”

8. “Doom Patrol” (DC Universe/HBO Max)

DC Universe/HBO Max

Times more in demand than the average show: 31.7

Description: “Doom Patrol is a team of traumatized and downtrodden superheroes, each of whom has suffered a horrible accident that gave them superhuman abilities but also left them scarred and disfigured. The members of the team have found their purpose through The Chief and have come together to investigate some of the world’s weirdest phenomena. After The Chief mysteriously disappears, though, the reluctant heroes find themselves called to action by Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that they cannot refuse. Doom Patrol, part support group, part superhero team, is a band of super-powered freaks fighting for a world that wants nothing to do with them.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (season 2): 100%

What critics said: “The HBO Max/DC Universe series takes one of the most bizarre comics ever made and turns it into excellent, empathetic TV.” – The Verge (season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe and HBO Max on June 25. See more insights for “Doom Patrol.”

7. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Netflix ‘The Witcher’

Times more in demand than average show: 33.8

Description: “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 67%

What critics said: “For all its massive scale, The Witcher is a surprisingly small story centered around three appealing main characters.” – Collider(Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20. See more insights for “The Witcher.“

6. “Titans” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 36.8

Description:“‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “This hard-hitting drama provided much of the talented cast with some juicy material, while also allowing the show to continue to go from strength-to-strength.” – What Culture(Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe on September 6. See more insights for “Titans.“

5. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

Lucasfilm

Times more in demand than average show: 41.6

Description: “From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new ‘Clone Wars’ episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “February 21, 2020I’m so happy to be writing these words: The Clone Wars is back baby, and it’s good!” – SFX Magazine (season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

4. “Harley Quinn” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 48.4

Description: “Harley Quinn has taken down the Joker and Gotham City is finally hers for the taking…whatever’s left of it that is. Gotham has become a desolate wasteland, left in ruins, following the huge earthquake caused by the collapse of Joker’s tower. Harley’s celebration in this newly created chaos is cut short when Penguin, Bane, Mr. Freeze, The Riddler, and Two-Face join forces to restore order in the criminal underworld. Calling themselves the Injustice League, this group now stands in the way of Harley and her crew from taking sole control of Gotham as the top villains of the city.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 89%

What critics said: “I hope this show doesn’t get lost in the larger corporate shuffle of 2020’s streampocalypse. This is a series that’s just beginning to refine its specific brand of crazy.” – Entertainment Weekly (season 2)

Season 2 premiered April 3 on DC Universe. See more insights for “Harley Quinn.“

3. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Disney

Times more in demand than average show: 52.0

Description: “After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 93%

What critics said: “It is a relief and a joy to see that The Mandalorian knows what it is here to do; it knows who it is fighting for.” – Vanity Fair(Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus on November 12. See more insights for “The Mandalorian.”

2. “13 Reasons Why” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 57.3

Description: “High school student Clay Jensen lands in the centre of a series of heartbreaking mysteries set in motion by a friend’s tragic suicide.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 18%

What critics said: “If anything, the final season proves once again that teen viewers deserved better than what 13 Reasons Why offered, and if the show is remembered in a few years, it will be mostly for what it failed to do.” – Jezebel (Season 4)

Season 4 premiered June 5 on Netflix. See more insights for “13 Reasons Why.”

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Netflix

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “With risk comes reward, and in the end, the show feels all the more fresh because of it.” –Film School Rejects(Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4, 2019 on Netflix. See more insights for “Stranger Things.”

