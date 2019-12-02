The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

Disney Plus ‘The Mandalorian’

This week includes Two “Star Wars” shows from Disney Plus: “The Mandalorian” and the animated “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

“Star Wars” has blown up the internet since Disney Plus launched thanks to Baby Yoda and “The Mandalorian,” which topped “Stranger Things” as the most in-demand original streaming show this week, breaking the Netflix’s series’ 21-week streak.

But audiences are also anticipating the new season of the animated “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” which will debut on Disney Plus in February.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services in the US. The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardised TV demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media, for instance.

Amazon Prime Video’s “The Man in the High Castle” also made the list thanks to its recent series finale.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Good Omens” (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon

Average demand expressions: 27,325,671

Description: “Aziraphale and Crowley, of Heaven and Hell respectively, have grown rather fond of the Earth. So it’s terrible news that it’s about to end. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing. The Four Horsemen are ready to ride. Everything is going according to the Divine Plan … except that someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist. Can our heroes find him and stop Armageddon before it’s too late?”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 83%

What critics said: “A feel-good romp and creative triumph that is easily digestible and never flags in search of entertainment.” – The Hollywood Reporter

Season 1 premiered on Prime Video May 31.

8. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

Lucasfilm

Average demand expressions: 27,679,985

Description: “The Star Wars Saga continues with cutting-edge, feature-film quality computer animation, classic characters, astounding action, and the timeless battle between good and evil, set in a galaxy far, far away!”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (season 6): 100%

What critics said: “Having matured with every season since its inauspicious 2008 pilot movie, The Clone Wars has become a cinematic actioner as enjoyable for adult fans as its target youngling audience.” – Entertainment Weekly (season 6)

Season 7 debuts on Disney Plus in February.

7. “The Man in the High Castle” (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Prime Video

Average demand expressions: 29,534,635

Description: “Juliana Crain is on a mission to take down Reichsmarschall Smith, as the Nazis use the Die Nebenwelt Portal to infiltrate other worlds. Helen Smith struggles to protect her fractured family. Chief Inspector Kido is caught between the Imperial Army and the Royal Family as the Japanese Empire faces its greatest challenge. Amid these tensions, a new rebel force rises: the Black Communist Resistance.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (season 4): 89%

What critics said: “If you’ve stuck with the show all this time, this is your reward: a conclusion that’s thematically rich, often exciting, and as satisfying a wrap-up to the series as one could hope for under the circumstances.” –AV Club (season 4)

Season 4 debuted on Amazon Prime Video November 15.

6. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 30,087,261

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “On Netflix, the show is nowhere near as restricted in its violence or sexual themes, though that’s not immediately obvious in the first couple of episodes – which is a good thing.” – CBR (season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix May 8.

5. “Castle Rock” (Hulu)

Hulu

Average demand expressions: 31,106,789

Description: “Misery has arrived. Lizzy Caplan plays a young Annie Wilkes from Stephen King’s MISERY. In season two of this psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The fictional Maine town of Castle Rock has figured prominently in King’s literary career: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT and Needful Things, as well as novella The Body and numerous short stories such as Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemption, are either set there or contain references to Castle Rock.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 89%

What critics said: “This season of Castle Rock is pulpy in a way season one didn’t attempt. It’s quick and sharp and tense and breathless.” – AV Club (season 2)

Season 2 premiered on Hulu October 23.

4. “The Crown” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 47,356,784

Description:“This drama follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “This Elizabeth is, unsurprisingly, every bit as good as her Emmy-winning predecessor, and the rest of the new regime either meets or bests their counterparts.” – RogerEbert.com (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered November 17 on Netflix.

3. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 78,593,322

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 90%

What critics said: “The show’s world is expanding, but it’s not getting any deeper.” – Vox (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix.

2. “Titans” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 80,312,589

Description: “‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 84%

What critics said: “This series might not appeal to longterm fans of the Superman mythos, especially those who really believe in the innocence of Krypto. But for those who don’t mind their Krypto getting a little blood in his mouth, Titans will be a surprising change.” – Comicbook.com (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe September 6.

1. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Average demand expressions: 118,346,852

Description:“After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 89%

What critics said: “A Western [as] much about societal decline as it is about survival and cool-sounding one-liners.” – The Ringer (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus on November 12.



Data for this week’s list was compiled from November 20 to November 26 by Parrot Analytics.



