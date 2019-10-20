The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

Hulu ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services.

This week’s includes Netflix’s “Big Mouth” and Hulu’s “Wu-Tang: An American Saga.”

Hulu’s new limited series about the rise of the Wu-Tang Clan, “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” premiered earlier this month and has people talking.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardised TV demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media, for instance.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 24,054,021

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “If you’re wondering how much the show itself has changed with the switch to Netflix, the answer is… not much at all. Though it’s only 10 episodes as opposed to 22, the fourth season looks, sounds, and acts very much like the previous three.” – IGN (season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix May 8.

8. “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” (Hulu)

Hulu

Average demand expressions: 24,305,584

Description: “Wu-Tang: An American Saga is inspired by “The Wu-Tang Manual” and “Tao of Wu”, and based on the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan. Set in early ’90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 79%

What critics said: “The series undeniably feels most alive when the musical elements are made central and the coming-of-age crime drama takes a back seat.” – Indiewire

The limited series premiered on Hulu October 9.

7. “Good Omens” (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Prime Video

Average demand expressions: 25,773,423

Description:“Aziraphale and Crowley, of Heaven and Hell respectively, have grown rather fond of the Earth. So it’s terrible news that it’s about to end. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing. The Four Horsemen are ready to ride. Everything is going according to the Divine Plan … except that someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist. Can our heroes find him and stop Armageddon before it’s too late?”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 83%

What critics said: “It feels like being told you’re having fun rather than being allowed to have it.” –Slate

Season 1 premiered on Prime Video May 31.

6. “13 Reasons Why” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 28,140,504

Description:“Secrets. Lies. Revenge. Everyone at Liberty High has something to hide … and the truth is about to come out.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 12%

What critics said: “It’s not that shows can’t evolve, but the whole conceit of 13 Reasons Why has been thrown away in favour of a luridly macabre soap opera, starring a cast of actors clearly outgrowing their parts.” – Decider(Season 3)

Season 3 premiered August 23 on Netflix.

5. “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 29,025,867

Description:“As power-hungry overlords drain life from the planet Thra, a group of brave Gelfling unite on a quest to save their world and fight off the darkness.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 86%

What critics said: “The real problem is the pacing; the show spends so much time panning over landscapes and watching puppets hang out that you can start to lose the plot.” –Time Magazine (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix August 30.

4. “The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Prime Video

Average demand expressions: 29,564,035

Description: “‘The Boys’ is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about ‘The Seven,’ and their formidable Vought backing.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 83%

What critics said: “There is some meat here, more than just the carnage; the show demonstrates how the actual supervillains of today use surveillance and NDAs instead of death rays and killer robots.” – MetroActive(Season 1)

Season 1 premiered July 26 on Amazon Prime Video.

3. “Big Mouth” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 36,815,586

Description:“Teenage friends find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty in this edgy comedy from real-life pals Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 100%

What critics said: “It’s gross, but not without purpose; painful, but rarely cruel; heartfelt, but never cheesy. It’s also really f—ing funny.” – Collider(Season 3)

Season 3 premiered on Netflix October 4.

2. “Titans” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 54,528,509

Description: “‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 80%

What critics said: “I am concerned about the pacing issues on Titans. We are in the back half of the season, and there is a lot of Deathstroke story yet to tells.” – Den of Geek (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe September 6.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 85,153,950

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 90%

What critics said: “By the time the final credits roll on season 3 , it’s made much more of a case for itself than season 2 ever did simply by trying to be something different.” – Variety (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix.

