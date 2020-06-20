The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

DC Universe ‘Stargirl’

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services in the US.

This week includes Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why” and DC Universe’s “Stargirl.”

“13 Reasons Why” recently returned for its fourth and final season, and while the series has sparked controversy, it has surged to the top of this week’s audience demand chart.

The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardised TV-demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance. The list is ranked by how much more in demand the top series are than the average TV show in the US.

DC Universe’s “Stargirl” made its debut on the list this week. The series also airs on The CW network.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Stargirl” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 30.0

Description:“The new DC UNIVERSE drama series, STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (series star BREC BASSINGER) as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to take up the legacy of a long lost superhero team – The Justice Society of America – and stop the villains of the past.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 91%

What critics said: “It is neither grim nor frivolous. It’s just a good time – and who doesn’t want that every once in a while?” – RogerEbert.com (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered May 18 on DC Universe. See more insights for “Stargirl.”

8. “Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 32.2

Description: “Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new ‘Narcos’ saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 87%

What critics said: “Narcos: Mexico is still comfort food for crime-drama lovers, but there are additional spices for extra kick. Those who indulge will once again be seduced into binging rather than savouring this juiced-up course.” – Uproxx(Season 2)

Season 2 premiered February 13 on Netflix. See more insights for “Narcos: Mexico.”

7. “The Witcher” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 32.4

Description: “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 67%

What critics said: “And although “The Witcher” is more fantasy balderdash, it’s also somewhat addictive fantasy balderdash. Bring on the blood-spilling, the orgies, the haunted forests and wizards: It seems we can’t get enough.” – Fortune (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix on December 20. See more insights for “The Witcher.“

6. “Titans” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 48.9

Description:“‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 81%

What critics said: “With a bit of time, Titans might end up getting steady on its feet again and returning to being one of the better live-action cape shows, but for the time being, it’s definitely showed itself to be a bit more than rusty.” – io9(Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe on September 6. See more insights for “Titans.“

5. “Harley Quinn” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Times more in demand than average show: 42.2

Description: “Harley Quinn has taken down the Joker and Gotham City is finally hers for the taking…whatever’s left of it that is. Gotham has become a desolate wasteland, left in ruins, following the huge earthquake caused by the collapse of Joker’s tower. Harley’s celebration in this newly created chaos is cut short when Penguin, Bane, Mr. Freeze, The Riddler, and Two-Face join forces to restore order in the criminal underworld. Calling themselves the Injustice League, this group now stands in the way of Harley and her crew from taking sole control of Gotham as the top villains of the city.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 88%

What critics said: “The new season has a darker tone, which I’m just not sure works for it… Maybe the writers have some tricks up their sleeves for some fun shenanigans for Harley and her crew to get into.” – Forbes (season 2)

Season 2 premiered April 3 on DC Universe. See more insights for “Harley Quinn.“

4. “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 43.3

Description: “From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of ‘The Mandalorian,’ the new ‘Clone Wars’ episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.'”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 100%

What critics said: “Every prequel should however, in the end, make the larger story better, and while Lucas’ actual prequel trilogy struggled to do that, The Clone Wars pulled it off.” – The Week (season 7)

Season 7 premiered on February 21 on Disney Plus. See more insights for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

3. “The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

Disney Plus

Times more in demand than average show: 49.3

Description: “After the fall of the Empire, a lone gunfighter makes his way through the lawless galaxy.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 93%

What critics said: “The universe-building of Episode One gives way to a self-contained thieving Jawa story and the whole thing looks and feels so damned cool, it will suck you into the world all over again.” – The Sun(Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Disney Plus on November 12. See more insights for “The Mandalorian.”

2. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Netflix ‘Stranger Things’ season 3

Times more in demand than average show: 64.3

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 89%

What critics said: “The season makes crystal clear that the Duffer Brothers and Levy aren’t keen on stubbornly sticking with story points or characters that don’t work, and also know precisely how to capitalise on the aspects of the show that are working.” – Collider (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix. See more insights for “Stranger Things.”

1. “13 Reasons Why” (Netflix)

Netflix

Times more in demand than average show: 73.8

Description:“High school student Clay Jensen lands in the centre of a series of heartbreaking mysteries set in motion by a friend’s tragic suicide.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 10%

What critics said: “The team behind 13 Reasons Why had no way of knowing that audiences would be watching this season in the middle of a pandemic. But that only makes the sadistic nature of the material that much more glaring.” –Vulture (Season 4)

Season 4 premiered June 5 on Netflix. See more insights for “13 Reasons Why.”

