‘Vikings: Valhalla’ is Netflix’s most popular show right now, and is returning for 2 more seasons

- “Vikings: Valhalla” was Netflix’s biggest TV series last week.
- Every Tuesday, Netflix updates its lists of its most popular shows and movies of the previous week.
- “Inventing Anna” followed “Valhalla” this week, and is one of Netflix’s most popular shows overall.
“Vikings: Valhalla” is Netflix’s most popular show right now.
The sequel to The History Channel’s “Vikings” was watched for 113 million hours globally last week. Netflix had initially picked the series up for 24 episodes, and confirmed on Wednesday that the episodes would make up three, eight-episode seasons. Season two has already wrapped production.
While “Valhalla” dominated the week, Shonda Rhimes’ new limited series “Inventing Anna” became one of Netflix’s most popular shows of all time. It’s been watched for 481 million hours in its first three weeks of availability.
Below are Netflix’s most popular TV shows from February 28 to March 6 (Insider combined Netflix’s English and non-English lists):
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%
What critics said: “What eludes One of Us Is Lying is some special spark to set it apart from all the other murder mysteries and teen dramas out there … some jagged edges to break up all its slick competence.” — Hollywood Reporter
*not available on Netflix in the US
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A
What critics said: N/A
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 83%
What critics said: “Like Squid Game before it, All of Us Are Dead makes the most out of its nightmarish central location to otherworldly, dizzying effect.” — Variety
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A
What critics said: N/A
*Not available on Netflix in the US
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 75%
What critics said: “In its second season, the high-stakes reality show does a better job of getting viewers invested in the relationships in the pods, before the drama of the real world sets in.” — AV Club
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A
What critics said: N/A
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A
What critics said: N/A
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 48%
What critics said: “Pieces of Her takes a similar premise, stretches it across eight hours, largely avoids the wrenching character drama of a child learning her mother is an entirely different person, and makes it all … nice. Very nice. Too nice.” — Indiewire
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 64%
What critics said: “In trying to make the show about gossip and the media, Inventing Anna actually misses whatever it is that Anna herself was up to and rather focused on what she thought she was doing. Instead of adding complexity, it just comes off as muddled.” — BuzzFeed
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%
What critics said: “Sailing from History channel to Netflix, Vikings: Valhalla should be an even bigger attraction, charting a new chapter set more than a century after the original, while offering most of the same lusty charms.” — CNN
