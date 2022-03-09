‘Vikings: Valhalla’ is Netflix’s most popular show right now, and is returning for 2 more seasons

‘Vikings: Valhalla.’ Netflix

“Vikings: Valhalla” was Netflix’s biggest TV series last week.

“Inventing Anna” followed “Valhalla” this week, and is one of Netflix’s most popular shows overall.

The sequel to The History Channel’s “Vikings” was watched for 113 million hours globally last week. Netflix had initially picked the series up for 24 episodes, and confirmed on Wednesday that the episodes would make up three, eight-episode seasons. Season two has already wrapped production.

While “Valhalla” dominated the week, Shonda Rhimes’ new limited series “Inventing Anna” became one of Netflix’s most popular shows of all time. It’s been watched for 481 million hours in its first three weeks of availability.

Below are Netflix’s most popular TV shows from February 28 to March 6 (Insider combined Netflix’s English and non-English lists):

10. “One of Us Is Lying” season one — 16.55 million hours Barrett Carnahan as Jake in ‘One of Us is Lying.’ Netflix Description : “Detention brings together five disparate high schoolers, but a killing — and secrets — keep them together.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89% What critics said: “What eludes One of Us Is Lying is some special spark to set it apart from all the other murder mysteries and teen dramas out there … some jagged edges to break up all its slick competence.” — Hollywood Reporter *not available on Netflix in the US 9. “Back to 15” season one — 18.06 million hours Description: “Unhappy with her life, 30-year-old Anita accidentally discovers a way to travel back to age 15. Can she rewrite her own history?” “Unhappy with her life, 30-year-old Anita accidentally discovers a way to travel back to age 15. Can she rewrite her own history?” Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A What critics said: N/A 8. “All of Us Are Dead” season one — 24.02 million hours Description : “A high school becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. Trapped students must fight their way out — or turn into one of the rabid infected.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 83% What critics said: “Like Squid Game before it, All of Us Are Dead makes the most out of its nightmarish central location to otherworldly, dizzying effect.” — Variety 7. “Café con Aroma de Mujer” season one — 27.54 million hours Description : “A remake of the classic 1994 telenovela, this is the love story between Gaviota, an agricultural worker, and Sebastián.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A What critics said: N/A *Not available on Netflix in the US 6. “Love Is Blind” season two — 39.75 million hours ‘Love Is Blind’ season two premieres in February 2022. Patrick Wymore/Netflix Description : “Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 75% What critics said: “In its second season, the high-stakes reality show does a better job of getting viewers invested in the relationships in the pods, before the drama of the real world sets in.” — AV Club 5. “Juvenile Justice” season one — 45.93 million hours Description : “A tough judge balances her aversion to minor offenders with firm beliefs on justice and punishment as she tackles complex cases inside a juvenile court.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A What critics said: N/A 4. “Worst Roommate Ever” season one — 52.38 million hours Description : “Violent con artists. Stone-cold killers. These terrifying true stories unveil some of the worst cohabitation experiences one could ever imagine.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A What critics said: N/A 3. “Pieces of Her” season one — 53.68 million hours Description : “A woman pieces together her mother’s dark past after a violent attack in their small town brings hidden threats and deadly secrets to light.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 48% What critics said: “Pieces of Her takes a similar premise, stretches it across eight hours, largely avoids the wrenching character drama of a child learning her mother is an entirely different person, and makes it all … nice. Very nice. Too nice.” — Indiewire 2. “Inventing Anna” (limited series) — 77.59 million hours Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin in ‘Inventing Anna.’ Netflix Description : “Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A journalist chases down the story of Anna Delvey, who convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 64% What critics said: “In trying to make the show about gossip and the media, Inventing Anna actually misses whatever it is that Anna herself was up to and rather focused on what she thought she was doing. Instead of adding complexity, it just comes off as muddled.” — BuzzFeed 1. “Vikings: Valhalla” season one — 113.38 million hours Description : “In this sequel to ‘Vikings,’ a hundred years have passed and a new generation of legendary heroes arises to forge its own destiny — and make history.” Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89% What critics said: “Sailing from History channel to Netflix, Vikings: Valhalla should be an even bigger attraction, charting a new chapter set more than a century after the original, while offering most of the same lusty charms.” — CNN