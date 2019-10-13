The top 9 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

Netflix ‘Big Mouth’ season 3

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services.

This week’s includes Netflix’s “Big Mouth” and DC Universe’s “Titans.”

Netflix’s “Big Mouth” is back for its third season, much to the delight of fans.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the nine most in-demand TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” Parrot Analytics’ globally standardised TV demand measurement unit. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media, for instance.

Below are this week’s nine most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

9. “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 23,143,208

Description: “A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women’s prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creator of ‘Weeds’.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 7): 97%

What critics said: “It’s still impossible to pin ‘Orange Is the New Black’ down, except to say that it was an amazing vehicle for exploring the complex humanity of these women when it wanted to be-and it definitely wanted to be that show in its final season, and in much of its finale.” – The AV Club (Season 7)

The seventh and final season premiered on Netflix July 26.

8. “Lucifer” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 24,195,272

Description: “Bored with being the Lord of Hell, the devil relocates to Los Angeles, where he opens a nightclub and forms a connection with a homicide detective.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 100%

What critics said: “While there’s certainly a sense of familiarity, there’s also more of a cinematic quality to the show’s structure which becomes apparent as each episode flows flawlessly into the next despite a new murder to investigate.” –Den of Geek (season 4)

Season 4 premiered on Netflix May 8.

7. “Good Omens” (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon

Average demand expressions: 24,611,869

Description:“Aziraphale and Crowley, of Heaven and Hell respectively, have grown rather fond of the Earth. So it’s terrible news that it’s about to end. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing. The Four Horsemen are ready to ride. Everything is going according to the Divine Plan … except that someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist. Can our heroes find him and stop Armageddon before it’s too late?”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 83%

What critics said: “Among its copious jokes, ‘Good Omens’ has the wit and good taste to mock ‘The Sound of Music’ on multiple occasions. For that alone it deserves an Emmy.” – New York Times

Season 1 premiered on Prime Video May 31.

6. “Big Mouth” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 26,014,790

Description:“Teenage friends find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty in this edgy comedy from real-life pals Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 100%

What critics said: “Big Mouth’s choice to directly address toxic masculinity is welcome in part because the series draws natural connections between different kinds of intolerance – and their solutions – without equating them with one another.” – The Atlantic (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered on Netflix October 4.

5. “13 Reasons Why” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 29,496,575

Description:“Secrets. Lies. Revenge. Everyone at Liberty High has something to hide … and the truth is about to come out.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 12%

What critics said: “By cluttering its plot with preposterous drama even as it strains for uplift, or at least some greater meaning, the series undermines its own intention-and winds up making itself useful to no one in particular.” –Vanity Fair (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered August 23 on Netflix.

4. “The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Prime Video

Average demand expressions: 30,595,007

Description: “‘The Boys’ is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about ‘The Seven,’ and their formidable Vought backing.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 83%

What critics said: “Taking on the #MeToo movement, power, and our right to stand against said power, The Boys is the perfect kind of show for 2019, and we can’t wait to see where it takes us next.” – The Mary Sue(Season 1)

Season 1 premiered July 26 on Amazon Prime Video.

3. “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 33,518,920

Description:“As power-hungry overlords drain life from the planet Thra, a group of brave Gelfling unite on a quest to save their world and fight off the darkness.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 86%

What critics said: “Blending the high and the low, the juvenile and the mature, the real and the digital, the intimate and the extravagant, Age of Resistance realises its grand aesthetic and narrative ambitions with thrilling, poignant skill.” – The Daily Beast (Season 1)

Season 1 premiered on Netflix August 30.

2. “Titans” (DC Universe)

DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 52,360,693

Description: “‘Titans’ follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 80%

What critics said: “Season 2 has taken the best things about season 1, and elevated them.” – Forbes (Season 2)

Season 2 premiered on DC Universe September 6.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Netflix

Average demand expressions: 111,026,906

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 90%

What critics said: “Change is a scary thing … In not just reacting to the literal growth of its actors but actively establishing a future that shifts the status quo, Stranger Things is striving to do so anyway.” – The Ringer (Season 3)

Season 3 premiered July 4 on Netflix.

