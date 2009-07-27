Top NBC Exec Quits, Starts Company With IAC

Ben Silverman, the co-chairman of NBC Entertainment and Universal Media Studios is quitting the company to start a new multi-platform production company with Barry Diller and IAC (IACI).



Says IAC in a statement:

“The company will unite producers, creators, advertisers and distributors under one roof and produce all forms of content for distribution across a variety of platforms around the world.”

PaidContent’s Staci Kramer says sources tell her “not to see this as Diller getting back into TV.”

At least, not the way he once was. The idea behind this new company is it won’t be based on deficit financing the way most network TV is done (although never say never). Translated: it’s custom production rather than something a network bets people will like and advertisers will pay for. The plan is to work with advertisers from the beginning and it sounds to me like it’s doubtful anything major will get a green light unless they believe the costs will be covered from the beginning.

Ben left production company Reveille to join NBC Universal (GE) two years ago. But once there, he was never able to replicate the success he had on his own when he launched hits like “The Office,” “Ugly Betty,” and “The Biggest Loser.”

