'NBA on TNT' producer says a top NBA player's agent asked to keep his client off Shaquille O'Neal's notorious blooper reel 'Shaqtin a Fool'

Among the biggest dishonors in the NBA today is making Shaquille O’Neal’s popular blooper reel “Shaqin’ a Fool.”

The weekly blooper reel for TNT and NBA TV plays that week’s biggest mistakes in the NBA and plays them over and over while O’Neal and the “NBA on TNT” jab the players.

The segment has become so popular that, apparently, players’ agents are calling to ask to be left off of the reel.

Producer of the segment, Mike Goldfarb, tweeted on Wednesday that a “consensus top-5” player’s agent contact O’Neal’s agent to have his client left off this week’s segment.

“Consensus top-5” player narrows the field greatly. While there’s no official rankings for these sorts of things, that pool would seemingly include LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook, while possibly including others like Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, or perhaps Kawhi Leonard.

Tracking down potential bloopers by any of these players would be difficult, but one that comes to mind would be Kevin Durant falling down on the Warriors’ last possession against the Cavaliers on Christmas day. The NBA later said it should have been a foul.

Whoever it may have been, hopefully Goldfarb and O’Neal show no mercy and include the player anyway.

True story: A consensus top-5 NBA player actually had his agent call Shaq’s agent to ask Shaq to keep his client off Shaqtin’ a Fool. ????????????

— Mike Goldfarb (@MikeGoldFool) December 28, 2016

