The 11 most popular movies to rent or buy online this week, from 'Spider-Man' to 'Stuber'

Sony ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

Every week, Fandango Now provides Business Insider with the top movies people are watching through the on-demand video service.

This week includes major theatrical hits like “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” as well as disappointments like “Stuber” and “Dark Phoenix.”

The box office has suffered some major disappointments this year. But some of those movies that dramatically flopped are finding a modicum of new life through digital.

Every week, Fandango Now provides Business Insider with its top movies that people are renting or buying through the service. Fandango Now is movie-ticket service Fandango’s on-demand video service, in which viewers can rent or buy from a selection of over 900,00 movies on digital, including recent theatrical releases, without a subscription. It’s available on platforms including desktop, Roku, Chromecast, Movies Anywhere, and Apple and Android mobile devices.

This week includes blockbusters like “Toy Story 4” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” as well as movies that failed to attract audiences while in theatres, such as the comedy “Stuber” and the “X-Men” movie “Dark Phoenix.” It suggests that audiences are far more willing to watch a movie they are hesitant of on digital at a lower cost than they are to go to the theatre.

We’ve included the percentage of the total of buys/rentals the movie has on Fandango Now. A lower percentage doesn’t necessarily mean it’s not desirable, just that bigger or newer movies are making up a larger percentage. However, a movie can also climb if it resonates: “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” rose from ninth place last week to sixth on this week’s list.

Below are the top 11 movies on Fandango Now the past week:

11. “Shaft” — 1%

New Line

Number of weeks on digital: 4

Placement on last week’s list: 6

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 32%

What critics said: “This movie is ‘ruin your childhood’ bad, right down to the hideous auto-tuned end credits song they chose to use instead of the original ‘Theme From Shaft.'” – RogertEbert.com

10. “Anna” — 1%

Lionsgate

Number of weeks on digital: 4

Placement on last week’s list: 7

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 36%

What critics said: “The gunplay in Anna grows repetitive before long, and the heroine’s invincibility feels like a cheap substitute for the power that Besson wields over her.” – Indiewire

9. “Crawl” — 1%

Paramount Pictures ‘Crawl’

Number of weeks on digital: 2

Placement on last week’s list: 1

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 82%

What critics said: “Crawl is not exactly an inventive film. But it doesn’t have to be. It delivers on what it promises, and not many big-studio movies this year can claim the same.” – Globe and Mail

8. “Dark Phoenix” — 1%

Fox

Number of weeks on digital: 5

Placement on last week’s list: 5

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 23%

What critics said: “The movie’s weaknesses make more glaring the movie’s hollowness where the storyline’s feminism once was.” – Slate

7. “Yesterday” — 2%

Universal

Number of weeks on digital: 3

Placement on last week’s list: 4

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 62%

What critics said: “Yesterday is ultimately a romantic comedy, but a conceptually complex one, built on a peculiarly reactionary framework of private life and a culturally conservative pop classicism.” – New Yorker

6. “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” — 2%

Lionsgate

Number of weeks on digital: 7

Placement on last week’s list: 9

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90%

What critics said: “The set pieces are more imaginative and daring than ever. There’s a musicality and wit to the action that only the Mission: Impossible series can equal.” –NPR

5. “Aladdin” — 2%

Disney

Number of weeks on digital: 6

Placement on last week’s list: 8

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 57%

What critics said: “There are efforts made, whether through good faith or just market savvy, to update Princess Jasmine into a people’s champion who might prefer ruling to romance. Enough to make you wish the Disney people had gone whole hog and just called it Jasmine.” – San Diego Reader

4. “Toy Story” four-movie collection — 4%

Number of weeks on digital: 1

Placement on last week’s list: New

3. “Stuber” — 5%

Fox

Number of weeks on digital: 1

Placement on last week’s list: New

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 42%

What critics said: “Talk about running on fumes. This buddy comedy traps two talented dudes – Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista – in a car that’s going nowhere so fast that Thelma and Louise would hop right on.” – Rolling Stone

2. “Spider-Man: Far From Home” — 17%

Sony

Number of weeks on digital: 3

Placement on last week’s list: 2

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90%

What critics said: “Spider-Man: Far from Home is breezy and enjoyable, focusing on all that’s most appealing about Peter Parker and his web-slinging alter ego Spider-Man.” –Time Magazine

1. “Toy Story 4” — 25%

Number of weeks on digital: 1

Placement on last week’s list: New

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 97%

What critics said: “The latest instalment, ‘Toy Story 4,’ is perhaps the bleakest (and most beautiful) of them all.” – Salon

