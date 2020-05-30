The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'Uncut Gems' to 'The Wrong Missy'

A24 ‘Uncut Gems’

“Uncut Gems,” starring Adam Sandler, is a hit on Netflix.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix every Friday.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Last year’s “Uncut Gems,” which has been praised for a dramatic Adam Sandler performance, landed on Netflix this week and it’s one of the streamer’s most watched movies. But it’s still not the most popular Sandler movie this week.

Netflix introduced daily top 10 lists of its most viewed movies and TV shows in February (it counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title).

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week. On Reelgood, users can browse Netflix’s entire movie library and sort by IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

The Netflix original comedy, “The Wrong Missy,” continued to perform well this week, but another Netflix original rom-com topped the list.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular movies of the week in the US:

9. “Norm of the North: Family Vacation” (2020)

Lionsgate

Description: “Stressed by his duties as king and father, Norm must secretly find his stolen crown while taking his family on a much-needed vacation.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

8. “The Willoughbys” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “Four siblings with horribly selfish parents hatch a plan to get rid of them for good and form a perfectly imperfect family of their own.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90%

What critics said: “The abundance of familiar elements costs it a few points for originality, but the film’s blend of dark humour with warm sentiment and its whimsical celebration of the resourcefulness of children make for pleasing entertainment.” – Hollywood Reporter

7. “Public Enemies” (2009)

Universal

Description: “In the shadow of the Great Depression, criminal minds are thriving, and it’s up to J. Edgar Hoover and the FBI to bring them down.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 68%

What critics said: “It’s a fascinating moment in history, and Mann captures the cars, the guns and the buildings with painstaking, immersive authenticity.” – Time Out

6. “Soul Surfer” (2011)

TriStar Pictures

Description: “Hawaiian teen Bethany Hamilton bravely returns to competitive surfing after losing her left arm in a vicious shark attack.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 45%

What critics said: “The film that follows is thin and frothy, though watch out for that final sentimental upsurge. It could drag and lift you against your will.” –Guardian

5. “Despicable Me” (2010)

Dreamworks

Description: “Villainous Gru hatches a plan to steal the moon from the sky. But he has a tough time staying on task after three orphans land in his care.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81%

What critics said: “Balanced a tad uneasily between action fantasy and redemptive heart-tugger, this frenetic CG animation has an identity crisis as big as its hero’s inferiority complex.” – Total Film

4. “Uncut Gems” (2019)

A24

Description: “With his debts mounting and angry collectors closing in, a fast-talking New York City jeweller risks everything in hopes of staying afloat and alive.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 92%

What critics said: “What is there to say? Adam Sandler gives the performance of his career in a sea of diamond-encrusted Furbies.” – Daily Beast

3. “The Wrong Missy” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “Tim thinks he’s invited the woman of his dreams on a work retreat to Hawaii, realising too late he mistakenly texted someone from a nightmare blind date.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 37%

What critics said: “One can’t shake the impression that Spade has been handed his unwanted leftovers.” –AV Club

2. “Just Go With It” (2011)

Sony

Description:“When Danny lies to his girlfriend that he’s a divorced family man, he recruits his employee and her kids to play his ex-wife and kids.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 19%

What critics said: “Amidst the wreckage of Just Go With It, Aniston and Sandler have a real chemistry. They should go elsewhere with it.” – Entertainment Weekly

1. “The Lovebirds” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “When a couple in the fast lane to splitsville accidentally careens into a murder, they take off on a wild race to find the killer and clear their names.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 67%

What critics said: “It is unlikely to be remembered as anything more than a diversionary lark. But it does stand as a testament to the ways in which the right actors can elevate even the most lacklustre of material.” – Newsday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.