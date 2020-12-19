The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'The Prom' to 'Ava'

Voltage Pictures Jessica Chastain in ‘Ava.’

Jessica Chastain’s “Ava” surged in popularity on Netflix this week.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix every Friday.

The Jessica Chastain-starring action movie, “Ava,” surged in popularity on Netflix this week, taking the top spot.

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily top-10 lists that week. On Reelgood, users can browseNetflix’s entire movie library and sort by IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

The new Netflix original, “The Prom,” debuted on Netflix’s top 10 rankings after landing on the streaming giant earlier this month.

There were still plenty of holiday movies on this week’s list, too, ahead of Christmas next week, including a new Netflix original, “A California Christmas.”

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular movies of the week in the US:

9. “Marauders” (2016)

Grindstone Entertainment Group

Description: “A series of high-stakes thefts at banks owned by a manipulative millionaire sparks an FBI agent to suspect a sinister plan behind the deadly heists.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 24%

What critics said: “One assumes that every film has a creative impetus at some point in its production, but it’s incredibly hard to find one buried underneath this morally vile, incompetently made thriller.” – RogerEbert.com

8. “The Christmas Chronicles” (2018, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “After accidentally crashing Santa’s sleigh, a brother and sister pull an all-nighter to save Christmas with a savvy, straight-talking St. Nick.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 67%

What critics said: “In the end, the film succumbs to the tropes and emotional contrivances of the family melodrama at its core, ending up as a serviceable yet mostly forgettable addition to the already overstuffed genre of holiday-themed films.” – Slant Magazine

7. “Peppermint” (2018)

STXFilms

Description: “After her family is murdered, a mild-mannered mum remakes herself into a badass vigilante in order to exact violent justice.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 12%

What critics said: “Peppermint seems to be an action movie two decades too late. Surely, Garner deserves better than this.” – Austin Chronicle

6. “Triple 9” (2016)

Anonymous Content

Description: “A group of dirty Atlanta cops blackmailed by the Russian mob plan a seemingly impossible heist that sets off an explosive chain reaction of violence.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 54%

What critics said: “The movie involves a pair of heists, a prisoner abroad, corrupt cops, mobsters, gangsters, and more, and the parts are considerably better than the messy, unfocused whole. But oh, the parts can be a pleasure.” – Buzzfeed

5. “A California Christmas” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “With his carefree lifestyle on the line, a wealthy charmer poses as a ranch hand to get a hardworking farmer to sell her family’s land before Christmas.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: N/A

4. “The Christmas Chronicles 2” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description:“Unhappy over her mum’s new relationship, a now-teenage Kate runs away and lands at the North Pole, where a naughty elf is plotting to cancel Christmas.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 71%

What critics said: “‘The Christmas Chronicles 2’ – so typical of holiday fare in the streaming era – is more convincing as a reminder that we’re sometimes justified in lamenting what we’ve lost.” – Indiewire

3. “The Prom” (2020, Netflix original)

Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix

Description: “A group of down-on-their-luck Broadway stars shake up a small Indiana town as they rally behind a teen who just wants to attend prom with her girlfriend.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 59%

What critics said: “There’s too much of Corden to ignore in The Prom, but there isn’t much to like.” – Polygon

2. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

Getty / Archive Photos / Stringer

Description: “The Grinch decides to rob Whoville of Christmas – but a dash of kindness from little Cindy Lou Who and her family may be enough to melt his heart.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 49%

What critics said: “Cloying fancy gives way to gross-out comedy, twisted social commentary, affecting pathos, and weirdly sexualized romance in this lurid live-action version of the classic children’s book.” – Chicago Reader

1. “Ava” (2020)

Voltage Pictures

Description: “An elite assassin wrestling with doubts about her work scrambles to protect herself – and her estranged family – after a hit goes dangerously wrong.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 15%

What critics said: “One of our most expressive actresses joining two of our most insistent hams in an action movie? How do you screw something like that up? Well, maybe by just stopping at the concept and calling it a day.” – Vulture

