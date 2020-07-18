The top 9 movies on Netflix this week, from 'The Old Guard' to 'Only'

Netflix ‘The Old Guard’

“The Old Guard” surged up Netflix’s popularity rankings this week.

Netflix introduced daily top lists of the most popular titles on the streaming service in February.

Streaming search engine Reelgood keeps track of the lists and provides Business Insider with a rundown of the week’s most popular movies on Netflix every Friday.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“The Old Guard” is officially a major hit for Netflix.

The comic-book action movie, starring Charlize Theron, has spent the last week at the top of the streaming giant’s daily top 10 lists of its most popular titles.

Netflix introduced daily top 10 lists of its most viewed movies and TV shows in February (it counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a title).

Every week, the streaming search engine Reelgood compiles for Business Insider a list of which movies have been most prominent on Netflix’s daily lists that week. On Reelgood, users can browse Netflix’s entire movie library and sort by IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

Below are Netflix’s 9 most popular movies of the week in the US:

9. “Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “Dazzling and tender-hearted, legendary astrologer Walter Mercado vanished at the peak of his fame. This documentary poignantly explains what happened.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

What critics said: “The film is a wild ride and a loving portrait, providing a vital record of this outsized figure who was so ahead of his time it seemed as though he transcended the laws of the universe.” – Indiewire

8. “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry” (2007)

Universal

Description: “When widower Larry asks Chuck to pose as his gay lover so that he can get domestic partner benefits for his kids, his loyal buddy agrees.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 15%

What critics said: “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry is a comedy of masquerade that Shakespeare might have written if he were pea-brained and talentless and had been commissioned to script an Adam Sandler movie.” – Financial Times

7. “Despicable Me” (2010)

Dreamworks

Netflix description: “Villainous Gru hatches a plan to steal the moon from the sky. But he has a tough time staying on task after three orphans land in his care.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81%

What critics said: “The Steve Carell-starring animated comedy is an instant classic, and for anyone with kids, this might buy you a couple hours’ peace.” – Daily Beast

6. “365 Days” (2020)

Netflix

Description: “A fiery executive in a spiritless relationship falls victim to a dominant mafia boss, who imprisons her and gives her one year to fall in love with him.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 0%

What critics said: “Like a big-budget porn film with dramatically thinned out narrative and character development, a bunch of unambiguously abusive ‘foreplay’ added in, and all of the hardcore elements taken out.” – Jezebel

5. “How Do You Know” (2010)

Columbia Pictures

Description: “Feeling spurned after being cut from the national team, newly single softball player Lisa finds herself in a heated love triangle.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 31%

What critics said: “Though neither mindless nor insensitive, this interminable movie falls far short of Brooks’s best work, which is to say Broadcast News and As Good As It Gets.” – Guardian

4. “Desperados” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “After drunkenly sending a cringeworthy email, hopeless romantic Wes heads to Mexico with her best friends to erase the note before her new love reads it.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 13%

What critics said: “Among the most abysmal romantic comedies that came out of this century.” – RogerEbert.com

3. “Only” (2019)

Vertical Entertainment

Description: “A couple must endure a self-imposed quarantine and elude authorities after a mysterious virus proves lethal to the world’s female population.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 40%

What critics said: “A dramatic quietude lifts this indie above the tumult of many exploitative, apocalyptic thrillers.” – Variety

2. “Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax” (2012)

Screengrab

Description: “The forest-dwelling Lorax has to stop the short-sighted Once-ler from ruining the environment for profit in this adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 53%

What critics said: “About as factory-produced a film as it’s possible to make about the evils of commercialism, while the bulbous, Haribo-hued animation style reflects none of Seuss’s visual wit.” – Time Out

1. “The Old Guard” (2020, Netflix original)

Netflix

Description: “Four undying warriors who’ve secretly protected humanity for centuries become targeted for their mysterious powers just as they discover a new immortal.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81%

What critics said: “In drawing our attention to who these characters are as opposed to leaning upon the awe-inspiring moves they can pull off, the movie opts to be rich with emotional resonance as opposed to lousy with quips and explosions.” – Salon

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.